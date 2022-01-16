Sports News Roundup: NFL-Twice Super Bowl champion Manning finds freedom off the football field; Tennis-Keys keen to avoid return to 'dark pit of despair' and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Twice Super Bowl champion Manning finds freedom off the football field

Twice Super Bowl champion Eli Manning is an expert at silencing critics from the gridiron to the stands of his third-grade daughter's basketball game. The mild-mannered, four-time Pro Bowler defined an era of New York Giants football, cutting contrast to the National Football League's big personalities before retiring in January 2020 with a long list of franchise records.

Tennis-Keys keen to avoid return to 'dark pit of despair'

Madison Keys is cautiously optimistic she has found a way out of the "deep, dark pit of despair" which stalled her career, as the former Flushing Meadows finalist heads into the Australian Open in a confident mood after winning in Adelaide on Saturday. American Keys will take on 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in the first round at Melbourne Park after her straight-sets win over Alison Riske delivered the 26-year-old her first title since 2019 at the Adelaide International 2 warm-up event.

Tennis-Nadal wants clarity in Djokovic case, players tired of saga

Rafa Nadal said on Saturday "too many questions" still needed to be answered concerning Novak Djokovic's bid to play at the Australian Open, while other leading players lamented how the saga had overshadowed the year's first Grand Slam. The lead-up to the tournament has been completely dominated by world number one Djokovic's battle to compete at Melbourne Park in the face of a government trying to deport him after cancelling his visa twice.

Soccer-Seville derby abandoned after Sevilla player is hit by pole

A Spanish Cup game between city rivals Sevilla and Real Betis was abandoned on Saturday after Sevilla player Joan Jordan was struck in the head by an object thrown from the stands. Video replays showed a pole-shaped object hitting Jordan on the head moments after Nabil Fekir had equalised for hosts Betis to draw the last 16 tie level at 1-1 at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Tennis-Djokovic needs our support, Kyrgios tells players

Nick Kyrgios said Novak Djokovic has thanked him for his support during his visa controversy but the Australian called on his fellow professionals to stand up for the world number one as he awaits a court verdict on whether he can remain in the country. Three Federal Court judges will decide Djokovic's fate after a rollercoaster 10 days that saw him detained by authorities, released and then detained again ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on Monday.

Figure skating-Russian teen Valieva wins European title ahead of Beijing Games

Russia's 15-year-old Kamila Valieva won the European figure skating championships in Estonia on Saturday, solidifying her status as the gold-medal favourite for next month's Beijing Olympics. Valieva finished with a total of 259.06 points -- achieving a 90.45 score in the women's short programme on Thursday and 168.61 in the free skate event on Saturday.

Australian court starts considering Djokovic visa verdict

Novak Djokovic could find out later on Sunday if he can defend his Australian Open title after the Chief Justice of the Federal Court said he hoped to release a decision later in the day on whether the tennis star, who has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, can stay in the country. Djokovic is appealing Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's use of discretionary powers to cancel his visa on the grounds that he was a threat to public order because his presence would encourage anti-vaccination sentiment amidst Australia's worst outbreak of the virus.

Cricket-Kohli gives up India test captaincy in surprise move

Virat Kohli shocked Indian cricket on Saturday by abruptly resigning as the national side's test captain, after leading the team to several memorable victories in his seven years in charge. The 33-year-old, India's most successful test captain, took to Twitter to announce his decision a day after India's 2-1 series defeat in South Africa.

Snowboarding-American White makes podium at Laax, compatriot Kim retains title

Three-time Olympic champion Shaun White made his first podium since the 2018 Pyeongchang Games on Saturday, finishing third at the Laax Open snowboard halfpipe in Switzerland where fellow American Chloe Kim retained her title. White, who finished behind Beijing 2022 favourite Ayumu Hirano of Japan and Swiss Jan Scherrer, is heading to his fifth Olympic Games.

Soccer-Leaders Man City beat Chelsea, Coutinho scores on Villa debut

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City took a step closer to a fourth title in five seasons with a 1-0 win over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday, opening up a 13-point lead over the London club at the top. Philippe Coutinho enjoyed a dream debut for Aston Villa as he came off the bench to inspire a 2-2 comeback draw at home to Manchester United, scoring a late equaliser.

