Sports News Roundup: NFL-Twice Super Bowl champion Manning finds freedom off the football field; Tennis-Keys keen to avoid return to 'dark pit of despair' and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Twice Super Bowl champion Manning finds freedom off the football field

Twice Super Bowl champion Eli Manning is an expert at silencing critics from gridiron to the stands of his third-grade daughter's basketball game. The mild-mannered, four-time Pro Bowler defined an era of New York Giants football, cutting a contrast to the National Football League's big personalities before retiring in January 2020 with a long list of franchise records.

Tennis-Keys keen to avoid return to 'dark pit of despair'

Madison Keys is cautiously optimistic she has found a way out of the "deep, dark pit of despair" which stalled her career, as the former Flushing Meadows finalist heads into the Australian Open in confident mood after winning in Adelaide on Saturday. American Keys will take on 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in the first round at Melbourne Park after her straight-sets win over Alison Riske delivered the 26-year-old her first title since 2019 at the Adelaide International 2 warm-up event.

Cricket-Wood takes five as Australia slump to 141-8

Paceman Mark Wood took five for 32 as England reduced Australia to 141 for eight at dinner on the third day of the day-night fifth Ashes test in Hobart on Sunday, giving the hosts a lead of 256 runs. Wood made the most of seaming conditions at Bellerive Oval to remove nightwatchman Scott Boland, Steve Smith, first innings centurion Travis Head and Mitchell Starc in the opening session.

Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Monday

Order of play on the main showcourts on the first day of the Australian Open on Monday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA

Figure skating-Russian teen Valieva wins European title ahead of Beijing Games

Russia's 15-year-old Kamila Valieva won the European figure skating championships in Estonia on Saturday, solidifying her status as the gold-medal favourite for next month's Beijing Olympics. Valieva finished with a total of 259.06 points -- achieving a 90.45 score in the women's short programme on Thursday and 168.61 in the free skate event on Saturday.

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Novak Djokovic was set to be deported from Australia after a court on Sunday dismissed his appeal against the government's cancellation of his Australian visa on the grounds that his decision not to be vaccinated posed a risk to the country. Djokovic had appealed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's use of discretionary powers to cancel his visa on the grounds that he was a threat to public order because his presence would encourage anti-vaccination sentiment amidst Australia's worst outbreak of the virus.

Snowboarding-American White makes podium at Laax, compatriot Kim retains title

Three-time Olympic champion Shaun White made his first podium since the 2018 Pyeongchang Games on Saturday, finishing third at the Laax Open snowboard halfpipe in Switzerland where fellow American Chloe Kim retained her title. White, who finished behind Beijing 2022 favourite Ayumu Hirano of Japan and Swiss Jan Scherrer, is heading to his fifth Olympic Games.

Reaction to Australia court upholding cancellation of Djokovic's visa

Following are reactions to the Australian federal court upholding a government decision to cancel Novak Djokovic's visa, ending the Serbian's bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Jan. 17-30 Australian Open. FRENCH TENNIS PLAYER ALIZE CORNET ON TWITTER

Key moments in Novak Djokovic's Australian saga

World tennis number one Novak Djokovic's bid to win a record-breaking 21 men's Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open without a COVID-19 vaccination hangs in the balance after Australia cancelled his visa for a second time on public health grounds. Here is a summary of key dates in the developing saga:

Soccer-Leaders Man City beat Chelsea, Coutinho scores on Villa debut

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City took a step closer to a fourth title in five seasons with a 1-0 win over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday, opening up a 13-point lead over the London club at the top. Philippe Coutinho enjoyed a dream debut for Aston Villa as he came off the bench to inspire a 2-2 comeback draw at home to Manchester United, scoring a late equaliser.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)