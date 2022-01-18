Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Third seed Muguruza bounces Burel to reach second round; NBA roundup: Miles Bridges guides Hornets past Knicks and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Third seed Muguruza bounces Burel to reach second round

Garbine Muguruza struggled to close out the contest but reached the second round of the Australian Open comfortably enough with a 6-3 6-4 victory over feisty young Frenchwoman Clara Burel on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. It was the perfect start to the fortnight for the third seed, enough of a challenge to get into the rhythm of the tournament but never any question that she would get through it.

NBA roundup: Miles Bridges guides Hornets past Knicks

Miles Bridges scored a career-high 38 points as the visiting Charlotte Hornets drubbed the New York Knicks 97-87 on Monday afternoon. Bridges shot 14 of 20 from the field, making five 3-pointers. Terry Rozier added 22 points and seven assists as the Hornets won for the fifth time in their last six games. Charlotte won without star guard LaMelo Ball, who was listed on the injury report with a non-COVID illness.

NFL roundup: Defending champion Bucs take down Eagles

Tom Brady threw for two touchdowns as the second-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened defense of their Super Bowl crown Sunday with a smooth 31-15 victory over the seventh-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild-card playoff game in Tampa, Fla. Brady completed 29 of 37 passes for 271 yards in an efficient performance, enabling Tampa Bay to stay home next weekend for a conference semifinal. Mike Evans caught nine passes for 117 yards and a score.

Soccer-Lewandowski and Putellas win FIFA Best awards

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski won the FIFA Best Men's Player award for 2021 with Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the FIFA Best Women's Player prize at Monday's ceremony. The prolific Lewandowski won the award for the second straight year after a season in which he beat Gerd Mueller's 49-year old record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign.

Tennis-Undercooked Kvitova bows out after 'painful' defeat

Twice former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said she was unsurprised at bowing out of the Australian Open in the opening round on Tuesday after a difficult month Down Under. The 2019 Australian Open finalist was ousted by Sorana Cirstea for the second successive year at Melbourne Park, the Romanian veteran easing to a 6-2 6-2 victory on John Cain Arena.

'Our champion': deported Djokovic welcomed home after Australian fiasco

Novak Djokovic returned to a rapturous welcome in Serbia on Monday after Australia deported the world men's tennis No. 1 for being unvaccinated against COVID-19, a stance jeopardizing his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam title. Most Australians had wanted him gone, but Serbian fans cheered and waved national flags as Djokovic touched down at Belgrade airport then headed to his own apartment.

Tennis-Zverev digs deep to outlast fellow German Altmaier

Alexander Zverev took time to warm up and had to dig deep against fellow German Daniel Altmaier in his first match of the Australian Open on Monday as the world number three kick-started his bid to add a maiden Grand Slam title to his Olympic gold. The 24-year-old Zverev defeated the 87th-ranked Altmaier 7-6(3) 6-1 7-6(1) under the lights at the Rod Laver Arena to set up a second-round meeting against Australian John Millman.

NHL roundup: Timo Meier sets Sharks mark with 5 goals

Timo Meier scored a franchise-record five goals to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 6-2 win against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Monday afternoon. Meier scored three goals in the first period and two more in the second to break the previous record of four goals shared by Owen Nolan, Tomas Hertl, Patrick Marleau and Evander Kane.

Tennis-Raducanu faces big test against Stephens on Australian Open debut

Britain's Emma Raducanu claimed a Grand Slam trophy even before she played a major champion but the 19-year-old could face a daunting task on her Australian Open debut when she meets former U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens on Tuesday. Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open era when she defeated Leylah Fernandez in New York last September but the teenager has struggled to replicate the same form since, with early losses at Indian Wells and Linz.

Tennis-Australian Open day two

Highlights of the second day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, all times local (GMT +11): 1520 FERNANDEZ FALLS AT FIRST HURDLE

