Sports News Roundup: Tennis-No Fernandez fairytale Down Under after first-round exit; Tennis-Grand Slam 'normal' for Swiatek as Pole downs Dart and more

Tennis-No Fernandez fairytale Down Under after first-round exit

There will be no Australian Open fairytale for Leylah Fernandez this year after a bad day at the office saw the Canadian teenager bundled out in the first round by Maddie Inglis on Tuesday. The 19-year-old's run to the U.S. Open final against Emma Raducanu was one of the stories of last year but Melbourne Park is not a happy hunting ground for her.

Tennis-Grand Slam 'normal' for Swiatek as Pole downs Dart

Seventh seed Iga Swiatek made a stuttering start to her Australian Open campaign in the Melbourne sun on Tuesday but was soon into her Grand Slam groove to reach the second round for the fourth straight year. The former French Open champion had to battle back from an early break to oust Briton Harriet Dart 6-3 6-0 on Rod Laver Arena and set up a second round clash with Swede Rebecca Peterson.

Tennis-Third seed Muguruza bounces Burel to reach second round

Garbine Muguruza struggled to close out the contest but reached the second round of the Australian Open comfortably enough with a 6-3 6-4 victory over feisty young Frenchwoman Clara Burel on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. It was the perfect start to the fortnight for the third seed, enough of a challenge to get into the rhythm of the tournament but never any question that she would get through it.

NBA roundup: Devin Booker scores 48 as Suns top Spurs

Devin Booker poured in a season-high 48 points and the Phoenix Suns were at their best in the final nine minutes while pulling away for a 121-107 win over the host San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Phoenix has won four straight games, all on the road, to improve on the league's best record away from home (17-4). The Suns have won seven of their past eight games overall after defeating San Antonio for the third time in three meetings this year.

Tennis-Undercooked Kvitova bows out after 'painful' defeat

Twice former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said she was unsurprised at bowing out of the Australian Open in the opening round on Tuesday after a difficult month Down Under. The 2019 Australian Open finalist was ousted by Sorana Cirstea for the second successive year at Melbourne Park, the Romanian veteran easing to a 6-2 6-2 victory on John Cain Arena.

Tennis-With pressure off, Stosur eyes final flourish at Australian Open

For nearly two decades Sam Stosur carried Australian hopes of a first homegrown women's singles champion at Melbourne Park since 1978 and while this year marks her last chance to end that drought she says the pressure is finally off. Stosur, 37, has never been beyond the fourth round at the Australian Open and world number one Ash Barty has become Australia's favourite to emulate Chris O'Neil and win the first Grand Slam of the year.

'Our champion': deported Djokovic welcomed home after Australian fiasco

Novak Djokovic returned to a rapturous welcome in Serbia on Monday after Australia deported the world men's tennis No. 1 for being unvaccinated against COVID-19, a stance jeopardising his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam title. Most Australians had wanted him gone, but Serbian fans cheered and waved national flags as Djokovic touched down at Belgrade airport then headed to his own apartment.

Tennis-Medvedev marches into second round of Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev launched his bid for a maiden Australian Open title on Tuesday with a 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) romp over Swiss battler Henri Laaksonen. U.S. Open champion Medvedev, favourite to win at Melbourne Park in the wake of Novak Djokovic's deportation, was in cruise control for two sets against world number 91 Laaksonen before being dragged into a proper dog-fight in the third set.

Tennis-Norway's Ruud pulls out of Australian Open with ankle injury

World number eight Casper Ruud withdrew from the Australian Open on Tuesday, just hours before his first match at the year's opening Grand Slam, after sustaining an ankle injury in practice. 'Lucky loser' Roman Safiullin replaced the Norwegian in the draw and will take on Slovak Alex Molcan later on Tuesday.

NHL roundup: Timo Meier sets Sharks mark with 5 goals

Timo Meier scored a franchise-record five goals to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 6-2 win against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Monday afternoon. Meier scored three goals in the first period and two more in the second to break the previous record of four goals shared by Owen Nolan, Tomas Hertl, Patrick Marleau and Evander Kane.

