Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peoples Day; Tennis-From quarantine to centre court, Badosa relishing life as a seed and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peoples Day

Ash Barty eased into the third round of the Australian Open with the minimum of fuss on Wednesday, overwhelming Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti on Rod Laver Arena then taking time to enjoy the tournament's inaugural First Nations Peoples Day. A proud indigenous Australian, Barty followed in the footsteps of trailblazer Evonne Goolagong Cawley by winning the Wimbledon title last year.

Tennis-From quarantine to centre court, Badosa relishing life as a seed

In-form Paula Badosa was enjoying the novelty of life as a seed at the Australian Open on Wednesday as she strode into the third round for the first time with a dominant 6-0 6-3 win over Martina Trevisan on Rod Laver Arena. The world number six is firming as a contender for a maiden Grand Slam title after winning the Sydney Tennis Classic last week and easing through her first two matches at Melbourne Park for the loss of only seven games.

Olympics-Athletes warned against speaking up on human rights at Beijing Games

Athletes traveling to next month's Beijing Olympics were warned on Tuesday about speaking upon human rights issues while in China for their own safety by speakers at a seminar hosted by Human Rights Watch. Rights groups have long criticized the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for awarding the Games to China, citing the treatment by the Chinese government of the Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups, which the United States has deemed a genocide. China denies the allegations of human rights abuses.

Beijing 2022 official says athlete protests will lead to punishment

A Beijing 2022 official said on Wednesday that any athlete behavior that is against the Olympic spirit or Chinese rules or laws will be subject to "certain punishment", when asked about the possibility of athlete protests at next month's games. The official, speaking at a virtual briefing hosted by the Chinese Embassy in the United States, said that punishments could include cancellation of athlete accreditation if their actions are deemed to be against the Olympic charter.

'Queen of Basketball' Lusia Harris dead at 66

Lusia 'Lucy' Harris, the basketball pioneer who won a silver medal at the 1976 Olympic Games and was the first Black woman inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 66, her family said on Tuesday. No cause of death was given.

Olympics-Chinese freestyle skier Gu flags Beijing arrival with dumpling meal

China's freestyle skier Eileen Gu announced her arrival in Beijing to her 1.3 million followers on China's Weibo platform late on Tuesday, as the 18-year-old prepares to take part in the upcoming Winter Olympics. The San Francisco native, who is also known in China by her Mandarin name Ailing and whose mother is from Beijing, is one of Team China's best-known athletes.

Beijing 2022 official says data in Olympics app is protected

The main function of an app China has built for the Beijing Winter Olympics is to monitor people's health and the country follows strict rules to protect data, the director-general of the games organizers' technology department said on Wednesday. All of the MY2022 app's technology aspects have been validated by relevant app stores, the Beijing 2022 official said at a briefing hosted by the Chinese embassy in the United States. She was speaking via video from Beijing.

NFL-Pressuring Brady will be key to success: Rams' McVay

Making life difficult for Tom Brady will be key if the Los Angeles Rams are to have success against the veteran quarterback in their divisional playoff matchup against Tampa Bay on Sunday, head coach Sean McVay said. The Los Angeles defense dominated the Arizona Cardinals en route to a 34-11 blowout win at home on Monday but will have a bigger mountain to climb on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champions and seven-time championship winner Brady.

NFL-Cowboys QB Prescott apologizes for praising fans who threw trash at officials

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott apologized on Tuesday for praising fans who threw trash at game officials after their 23-17 home defeat by San Francisco in the NFC Wild Card game at the weekend. Asked by reporters what he thought of the fans' actions after his team ran out of time during a late comeback attempt on Sunday, Prescott said: "credit to them".

NHL-League to stop testing asymptomatic players after All-Star break

The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Tuesday it will stop testing asymptomatic players after next month's All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas unless it is needed to adhere to any cross-border travel requirements. The NHL, which pulled its players and personnel out of the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Olympics after COVID-19 forced a slew of games to be postponed, shifted to daily testing last month as part of enhanced protocols.

