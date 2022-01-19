Sports News Roundup: NHL roundup: Victor Hedman scores twice as Lightning roll on; Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peoples Day and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Victor Hedman scores twice as Lightning roll on

Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist for the short-handed Tampa Bay Lightning, who earned a 6-4 win over the host Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov, Mathieu Joseph and Steven Stamkos each had a goal and assist, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves for the Lightning.

Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peoples Day

Ash Barty eased into the third round of the Australian Open with the minimum of fuss on Wednesday, overwhelming Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti on Rod Laver Arena then taking time to enjoy the tournament's inaugural First Nations Peoples Day. A proud indigenous Australian, Barty followed in the footsteps of trailblazer Evonne Goolagong Cawley by winning the Wimbledon title last year.

Tennis-From quarantine to centre court, Badosa relishing life as a seed

In-form Paula Badosa was enjoying the novelty of life as a seed at the Australian Open on Wednesday as she strode into the third round for the first time with a dominant 6-0 6-3 win over Martina Trevisan on Rod Laver Arena. The world number six is firming as a contender for a maiden Grand Slam title after winning the Sydney Tennis Classic last week and easing through her first two matches at Melbourne Park for the loss of only seven games.

Olympics-China's Games app has security flaws, researchers say

A smartphone app built by China to monitor the health of attendees at the Beijing Winter Olympics next month contains security flaws that makes it vulnerable to privacy breaches and hackers, according to a report https://bit.ly/33mqWVC released by Canadian researchers on Tuesday. The MY2022 app was built by the Beijing Organising Committee mainly to track and share COVID-19-related medical information among the athletes during the Games.

'Queen of Basketball' Lusia Harris dead at 66

Lusia 'Lucy' Harris, the basketball pioneer who won a silver medal at the 1976 Olympic Games and was the first Black woman inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 66, her family said on Tuesday. No cause of death was given.

Tennis-TikTok helps Keys as resurgence continues at Australian Open

Madison Keys stormed into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-2 7-5 win over Jaqueline Cristian on Wednesday as the American continued her resurgence after a year in which she sank into a "dark pit of despair" and her ranking plummeted. The former U.S. Open finalist warmed up for the opening Grand Slam of the year with her first title since 2019 at the Adelaide WTA tournament last week and knocked out 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in her opener on Monday.

Tennis-Nadal cruises past Hanfmann into Australian Open third round

Rafa Nadal put on a clinical performance to ease past German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-2 6-3 6-4 and reach the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday keeping the Spaniard on course for a men's record 21st Grand Slam title. The only former champion left in the men's draw at Melbourne Park, Nadal is tied on 20 majors with Roger Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic, who are both absent from the tournament.

Tennis-Legal issues with WTA Tour vaccine mandate, says Azarenka

There are legal issues with the WTA imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on everyone competing on the women's professional circuit, former world number one and tour players' council member Victoria Azarenka said on Wednesday. Mandates have been proposed in some quarters after the issue of vaccinations dominated the tennis headlines for a week before Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday evening.

Australian court sets Jan 20 to issue reasons for dismissal of Djokovic case

The Federal Court of Australia will publish reasons for its dismissal of tennis star Novak Djokovic's challenge to the cancellation of his visa on Thursday at 0515 GMT, the court said. The reasons will be read out in court by Chief Justice James Allsop in a session streamed live online, a court spokesperson said.

Tennis-France's Tan exits Australian Open on wheelchair after injury

France's Harmony Tan had to be assisted off court in a wheelchair at the Australian Open on Wednesday after suffering calf problems during her second round match against Elina Svitolina. In her debut tournament at Melbourne Park, world number 107 Tan trailed 6-3 5-7 5-1 before she retired hurt from the early match at Margaret Court Arena.

