Sports News Roundup: NBCUniversal says coverage during Beijing Olympics to include 'geopolitical' issues; NHL-NHL unveils plan to get season back on track after COVID-19 disruption and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBCUniversal says coverage during Beijing Olympics to include 'geopolitical' issues

Comcast's Corp's NBCUniversal, under pressure from human rights groups, on Wednesday said that its broadcast coverage of the 2022 Beijing Olympics will include the "geopolitical context" of China as the host nation. The coverage plans, detailed in a video presentation to reporters, followed the urgings of human rights groups and a U.S. congressional committee to cover China's rights violations during the Olympics, which begin on Feb. 4.

NHL-NHL unveils plan to get season back on track after COVID-19 disruption

The NHL, which has postponed more than 100 games because of issues related to COVID-19, unveiled an updated schedule on Wednesday that it said would allow teams to complete their full regular season by the original April 29 closing date. As part of the changes, the break in the schedule that was designated previously as a pause to accommodate National Hockey League player participation in the Beijing Olympics will now see 95 games played during the Feb. 7-22 period.

Soccer-Man United ride luck to seal important win at Brentford

Manchester United rode their luck before burying luckless Brentford with a second-half goal blitz to claim a 3-1 away victory on Wednesday and boost their challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League. A United win did not look likely as Brentford dominated the first half but the visitors were clinical after the break with goals by Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford securing a flattering victory.

Tennis-Third seed Muguruza knocked out by 'super focused' Cornet

Former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza crashed out of the Australian Open on Thursday as she succumbed to a surprise second-round 6-3 6-3 loss to France's Alize Cornet. Cornet gave the Spanish number three seed little respite throughout her straight-set win to advance to the next round, where she will face either Heather Watson or Tamara Zidansek.

Olympics-Climate change will limit choice for Winter Games hosts, says study

Of the 21 cities to host the Winter Olympics, only Sapporo, Japan would be able to provide fair and safe conditions to stage them again by the end of the century if greenhouse gases are not dramatically reduced, said a University of Waterloo study released on Tuesday. An international team of researchers, led by the University of Waterloo, reviewed historical climate data from the 1920s along with future climate change trends.

Italy's Supreme Court confirms Brazil striker Robinho 9-year rape verdict

Italy's Supreme Court confirmed the conviction of former AC Milan and Brazil striker Robinho to nine years in prison for his involvement in a gang rape of an Albanian woman in 2013, his lawyer said on Wednesday. The ruling cannot be challenged and is definitive.

Tennis-Stosur bows out of singles after Melbourne Park defeat

Sam Stosur's 69th and final appearance in a Grand Slam singles draw ended in a 6-2 6-2 second-round loss to 10th seeded Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Australian Open on Thursday. The 37-year-old said last month that she would focus only on doubles after her 20th singles appearance at her home Grand Slam going back to 2002.

Tennis-Muguruza blames COVID outbreak following Cornet defeat

Suffering a second-round exit from the Australian Open on Thursday, world number three Garbine Muguruza blamed a COVID-19 outbreak within her support team for disrupting her preparations for the first Grand Slam of the season. The former Wimbledon and French Open champion, who reached the final of the Australian Open in 2020, was soundly beaten 6-3 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena in her second-round clash with unseeded Frenchwoman Alize Cornet.

On a frozen pond far from the Olympics, meet China's ice hockey veterans

"Today ... the first game in the Winter Olympics ... begins!" The shout rings through a coterie of onlookers by a frozen pond as 12 men, in helmets and other hockey gear, take a position on a makeshift rink under a pale sun and sapphire sky.

Tennis-Medvedev faces tricky Kyrgios challenge at Australian Open

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev will face the mercurial Nick Kyrgios in a tricky second-round clash at the Australian Open on Thursday as the Russian looks to make the most of world number one Novak Djokovic's absence and collect a second major title. Medvedev secured a routine win against Henri Laaksonen in his opener but would expect a tougher examination against Aussie Kyrgios, who dazzled the John Cain Arena with some outrageous shot-making in the straight-sets victory over Liam Broady.

