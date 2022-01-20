Sports News Roundup: NBCUniversal says coverage during Beijing Olympics to include 'geopolitical' issues; NHL-NHL unveils plan to get season back on track after COVID-19 disruption and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBCUniversal says coverage during Beijing Olympics to include 'geopolitical' issues

Comcast's Corp's NBCUniversal, under pressure from human rights groups, on Wednesday said that its broadcast coverage of the 2022 Beijing Olympics will include the "geopolitical context" of China as the host nation. The coverage plans, detailed in a video presentation to reporters, followed the urgings of human rights groups and a U.S. congressional committee to cover China's rights violations during the Olympics, which begin on Feb. 4.

NHL-NHL unveils plan to get season back on track after COVID-19 disruption

The NHL, which has postponed more than 100 games because of issues related to COVID-19, unveiled an updated schedule on Wednesday that it said would allow teams to complete their full regular season by the original April 29 closing date. As part of the changes, the break in the schedule that was designated previously as a pause to accommodate National Hockey League player participation in the Beijing Olympics will now see 95 games played during the Feb. 7-22 period.

Surfing-Slater can't compete in Australia without vaccination, says health minister

American surfing great Kelly Slater will not be allowed to compete in upcoming events in Australia if he doesn't get vaccinated against COVID-19, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday. Eleven-time world champion Slater, who hasn't revealed his vaccination status, defended tennis world number one Novak Djokovic after the unvaccinated Serbian was detained and later deported by authorities ahead of the Australian Open.

Australia court rules minister acted rationally in cancelling Djokovic's visa

An Australian court said on Thursday it dismissed tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's challenge to his visa cancellation as the minister who revoked it reasonably believed Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, may be a risk to the community.

The Federal Court also rejected the argument there was no evidence that Djokovic had ever urged anyone not to get vaccinated, saying it was open to infer that the public would perceive that he was opposed to vaccinations since he said he had not been vaccinated.

Tennis-Third seed Muguruza knocked out by 'super focused' Cornet

Former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza crashed out of the Australian Open on Thursday as she succumbed to a surprise second-round 6-3 6-3 loss to France's Alize Cornet. Cornet gave the Spanish number three seed little respite throughout her straight-set win to advance to the next round, where she will face either Heather Watson or Tamara Zidansek.

Italy's Supreme Court confirms Brazil striker Robinho 9-year rape verdict

Italy's Supreme Court confirmed the conviction of former AC Milan and Brazil striker Robinho to nine years in prison for his involvement in gang rape of an Albanian woman in 2013, his lawyer said on Wednesday. The ruling cannot be challenged and is definitive.

Tennis-Stosur bows out of singles after Melbourne Park defeat

Sam Stosur's 69th and final appearance in a Grand Slam singles draw ended in a 6-2 6-2 second-round loss to 10th seeded Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Australian Open on Thursday. The 37-year-old said last month that she would focus only on doubles after her 20th singles appearance at her home Grand Slam going back to 2002.

Tennis-Muguruza blames COVID outbreak following Cornet defeat

Suffering a second-round exit from the Australian Open on Thursday, world number three Garbine Muguruza blamed a COVID-19 outbreak within her support team for disrupting her preparations for the first Grand Slam of the season. The former Wimbledon and French Open champion, who reached the final of the Australian Open in 2020, was soundly beaten 6-3 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena in her second round clash with unseeded Frenchwoman Alize Cornet.

On a frozen pond far from the Olympics, meet China's ice hockey veterans

"Today ... the first game in the Winter Olympics ... begins!" The shout rings through a coterie of onlookers by a frozen pond as 12 men, in helmets and other hockey gear, take position on a makeshift rink under a pale sun and sapphire sky.

Tennis-Sabalenka survives service meltdown to avoid seed exodus

World number two Aryna Sabalenka survived a complete service meltdown to rally for a 1-6 6-4 6-2 victory over Wang Xinyu and avoid joining an exodus of top women's seeds early on Thursday at the Australian Open. Taking to court just after third seed Garbine Muguruza and sixth seed Anett Kontaveit had crashed out of the second round, Sabalenka looked to be going the same way when she double-faulted six times in her opening service game.

