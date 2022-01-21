Sports News Roundup: Barty takes centre stage as Osaka makes her exit; Alpine Ski-Norway's Kilde wins Kitzbuehel downhill ahead of French pair and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-'I'm not God! Can't win every match' - Osaka proud despite early exit

Naomi Osaka was at peace with herself after yet another failed attempt at defending a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and the former world number one was especially proud of the way she has managed to mould her mindset to deal with tough losses. The former world number one crashed out from Melbourne Park after a third round loss in the deciding set tiebreaker to American Amanda Anisimova -- the same stage the four-times major winner exited the U.S. Open four months back.

Olympics-Stoch confident of jumping in Beijing after injury scare

Polish triple Olympic champion ski jumper Kamil Stoch can be optimistic about competing at next month's Games in Beijing despite sustaining a freak ankle injury last week, Poland's team doctor said on Friday. The man who routinely leaps into the void from the dizzying heights of the ski jump ramp sprained his ankle throwing the ball back to team mates playing a warm-up foot-tennis session on Jan. 12, three weeks before the 2022 Olympics begin on Feb. 4.

Tennis-Rublev faces Cilic hurdle in search of maiden Grand Slam

World number six Andrey Rublev's hopes of a maiden Grand Slam title will face a stern test in the form of the seasoned Marin Cilic at the Australian Open on Saturday, with the big Croatian looking to challenge for major honours again. Rublev was barely troubled in the opening two rounds, but the Russian may have to raise his game against former U.S. Open champion Cilic, who reached the final at Melbourne Park four years ago.

Tennis-Nadal repels Khachanov to reach last-16 in Melbourne

Sixth seed Rafa Nadal dropped his first set at this year's Australian Open but still powered through to the fourth round with a 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1 defeat of Karen Khachanov on Friday. The Spaniard, seeking to claim a record 21st Grand Slam title in the absence of great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, was sensational as he took a two-set lead.

Soccer-Everton owner Moshiri raises stake with 100m pounds cash injection

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has increased his stake in the club to 94.1% after a 100 million pounds ($135.65 million) capital injection, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday. The club said in a statement that Moshiri has bought 33,333 more shares, representing a "capitalisation of previous loans".

Tibet activists urge Allianz to drop Beijing Games sponsorship

Tibetan activists on Friday demanded that Allianz drop its sponsorship of the Beijing Winter Olympics over allegations of human rights abuses against China and over its treatment of minorities. Members of groups including Students for a Free Tibet and Tibet Initiative Germany staged a sit-in in front of the insurer's Berlin offices, holding a placard that read: "Allianz, drop the genocide games".

Olympics-Australian minister backs athletes' right to free speech during Beijing Games

Australian sports minister Richard Colbeck said restrictions on athletes' speech at next month's Beijing Winter Games are "very concerning", adding that they should be free to express their opinions during the Olympics. Earlier this week, athletes travelling to the Beijing Games were warned about speaking up on human rights issues while in China for their own safety by speakers at a seminar hosted by Human Rights Watch.

Alpine Ski-Norway's Kilde wins Kitzbuehel downhill ahead of French pair

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde powered to victory in the classic Kitzbuehel World Cup downhill on Friday, beating French veteran Johan Clarey by 0.42 seconds. A great day for the French team was completed when Blaise Giezendanner, running 43rd, produced a spectacular run to push Austria's Matthias Mayer out of third place.

Tennis-Barty takes centre stage as Osaka makes her exit

World number one Ash Barty firmed as favourite for the Australian Open title when she breezed past Camila Giorgi in the third round on Friday just as reigning champion Naomi Osaka was being dethroned by Amanda Anisimova. Barty's potential fourth round matchup against Osaka had been the talk of Melbourne Park since the draw was made but Anisimova tore up the script with a stunning victory on Margaret Court Arena.

Soccer-Matildas skipper Kerr surpasses Cahill as Australia's top scorer

Australia women's captain Sam Kerr said it was an "amazing honour" to become the country's leading scorer after she netted her 54th goal on Friday, breaking the previous record held by former men's international Tim Cahill. The Matildas forward surpassed Cahill's tally of 50 after she struck five goals in Australia's 18-0 demolition of Indonesia in their Women's Asian Cup opener in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)