Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT call on 28 players for next round of World Cup qualifying; Tennis-'I'm not God! Can't win every match' - Osaka proud despite early exit and more

Soccer-USMNT call on 28 players for next round of World Cup qualifying

The U.S. men's national team on Friday called 28 players to training camp ahead of three World Cup qualifying matches, a beefed-up roster that coach Gregg Berhalter said will help the team navigate any possible COVID-19 disruptions. With six matches remaining, the United States sits in second place in the CONCACAF standings with 15 points after four wins, three draws and one loss. The top three teams in the eight-nation group will earn automatic qualification for the World Cup in Qatar in November and December.

Tennis-'I'm not God! Can't win every match' - Osaka proud despite early exit

Naomi Osaka was at peace with herself after yet another failed attempt at defending a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and the former world number one was especially proud of the way she has managed to mould her mindset to deal with tough losses. The former world number one crashed out from Melbourne Park after a third round loss in the deciding set tiebreaker to American Amanda Anisimova -- the same stage the four-times major winner exited the U.S. Open four months back.

NFL-Chiefs, Bills bring high-powered offenses to playoff showdown

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs this weekend features four tantalizing match-ups, including a potential high-scoring shootout between Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills. Mahomes and Allen are two of the most gifted quarterbacks in the National Football League and are fresh off lopsided wins in the first round of the playoffs during which they both threw five touchdown passes.

Motor racing-F1 bans pre-race military flypasts but Red Arrows are OK

Formula One will ban pre-race flypasts by military aircraft this season but Britain's Red Arrows display team will be exempt along with passenger jets using sustainable fuels. Formula One said the decision was taken for environmental reasons, with the sport determined to reduce its carbon footprint.

Soccer-Sargent double helps Norwich climb out of relegation zone with win at Watford

American Josh Sargent's first goals in English football helped Norwich City earn a crucial 3-0 victory at Watford on Friday, a win that moved Dean Smith's side out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season. Sargent's stunning flicked finish six minutes after the break gave the visitors the lead as he opened his Premier League account in style.

Olympics-Canadian snowboarder Parrot eyes Beijing gold after cancer battle

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot said on Friday that the mental toughness he gained during his battle with cancer carried over to the slopes where the slopestyle Pyeongchang silver medallist now hopes to go one better and win gold at the Beijing Olympics. Parrot's career was put on hold when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in December 2018. Two months after being declared cancer free in mid-2019, Parrot won an X Games big air gold medal in his return to competition.

Tennis-Healthy Halep heats up to reach last 16 at Australian Open

Simona Halep continued her rampaging start to the season with a 6-2 6-1 demolition of Montenegrin trailblazer Danka Kovinic to reach the last 16 of the Australian Open on Saturday.

The 14th seeded Romanian fired up on a baking hot day at John Cain Arena to completely overpower Kovinic, who had dumped U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu out in her previous match, becoming her nation's first player to reach the third round of a Grand Slam singles tournament.

Tennis-Kyrgios says was threatened by Croatian doubles entourage

Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios said a coach and trainer of world number one doubles pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic had threatened to fight after their doubles match at the Australian Open on Friday. Kyrgios and compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis upset Mektic and Pavic in straight sets in the second round at Kia Arena, with the raucous crowd getting on the Croatian pair's nerves.

Olympics-Australian minister backs athletes' right to free speech during Beijing Games

Australian sports minister Richard Colbeck said restrictions on athletes' speech at next month's Beijing Winter Games are "very concerning", adding that they should be free to express their opinions during the Olympics. Earlier this week, athletes travelling to the Beijing Games were warned about speaking up on human rights issues while in China for their own safety by speakers at a seminar hosted by Human Rights Watch.

Soccer-Brazil to stop unvaccinated footballers playing in top leagues

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Friday players must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to take part in this year's league championship, The CBF said it was in constant contact with health bodies and had sent an updated list of requirements to member clubs.

