Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT call on 28 players for next round of World Cup qualifying; Tennis-'I'm not God! Can't win every match' - Osaka proud despite early exit and more

Soccer-USMNT call on 28 players for next round of World Cup qualifying

The U.S. men's national team on Friday called 28 players to training camp ahead of three World Cup qualifying matches, a beefed-up roster that coach Gregg Berhalter said will help the team navigate any possible COVID-19 disruptions. With six matches remaining, the United States sits in second place in the CONCACAF standings with 15 points after four wins, three draws and one loss. The top three teams in the eight-nation group will earn automatic qualification for the World Cup in Qatar in November and December.

Tennis-'I'm not God! Can't win every match' - Osaka proud despite early exit

Naomi Osaka was at peace with herself after yet another failed attempt at defending a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and the former world number one was especially proud of the way she has managed to mould her mindset to deal with tough losses. The former world number one crashed out from Melbourne Park after a third round loss in the deciding set tiebreaker to American Amanda Anisimova -- the same stage the four-times major winner exited the U.S. Open four months back.

Tennis-Master coach Cahill plots Barty demise at Australian Open

As Ash Barty was ascending the ranks of women's tennis, renowned Australian coach Darren Cahill regularly predicted the Queenslander was a champion in the making. Leading into the 2019 Australian Open, when Barty was still to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final, Cahill described her as "the real deal" and she ended the year as world number one having claimed a maiden major title at Roland Garros.

NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby scores hat trick for streaking Penguins

Sidney Crosby had a hat trick plus an assist Friday to lift the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins to their fourth straight win, 5-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Brian Dumoulin added a goal and two assists, Mike Matheson had one goal and one assist, and Bryan Rust contributed two assists for the Penguins. Pittsburgh goaltender Casey DeSmith gave up two goals on 12 shots in the first period, then was pulled. Tristan Jarry stopped all 15 shots he faced.

Tennis-Kyrgios says was threatened by Croatian doubles entourage

Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios said a coach and trainer of world number one doubles pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic had threatened to fight after their doubles match at the Australian Open on Friday. Kyrgios and compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis upset Mektic and Pavic in straight sets in the second round at Kia Arena, with the raucous crowd getting on the Croatian pair's nerves.

Tennis-Cornet makes it a birthday to remember with comeback victory

Alize Cornet celebrated her 32nd birthday by staging a stunning comeback to reach the second week at the Australian Open on Saturday -- 13 years after the Frenchwoman last made the fourth round at the Melbourne Park major. The former world number 11 fought back from a set and a double-break down to beat 29th-seeded Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 4-6 6-4 6-2 in two hours and 43 minutes at Margaret Court Arena.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry's buzzer-beater sinks Rockets

Stephen Curry beat the final horn with a step-back 20-footer Friday night as the Golden State Warriors rallied past the Houston Rockets 105-103 in San Francisco. Down by nine with 4:49 to play, the Warriors rallied into a 103-all tie on a pair of Otto Porter Jr. free throws with 1:22 remaining, then got one final possession when Houston's Garrison Mathews missed a 3-point attempt with 8.5 seconds left.

Soccer-Brazil to stop unvaccinated footballers playing in top leagues

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Friday players must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to take part in this year's league championship, The CBF said it was in constant contact with health bodies and had sent an updated list of requirements to member clubs.

Tennis-Clinical Medvedev cruises into Australian Open fourth round

World number two Daniil Medvedev swept aside Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4 6-4 6-2 on Saturday to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open and stay on track for a second successive Grand Slam title. Van de Zandschulp, ranked 57th in the world, was the only player to take a set off the Russian when the pair met in their previous meeting at last year's U.S. Open, which Medvedev went on to win for his first major title.

Tennis-Sabalenka overcomes serving issues to see off Vondrousova

World number two Aryna Sabalenka showed her fighting qualities again on Saturday as the Belarusian came back from a set down to defeat Marketa Vondrousova 4-6 6-3 6-1 and move into the fourth round of the Australian Open. Sabalenka surrendered the opening set for the third match in a row, overcoming early serving issues to pummel the Czech into submission.

