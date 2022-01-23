Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit

Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck said on Sunday she had tested positive for COVID-19 after playing at the Australian Open. "My exit test in Melbourne to go back to Belgium came back positive," she said on social media.

Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four

Manchester City's seemingly unstoppable charge to the Premier League title slowed slightly as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday, snapping a 12-match winning sequence that had distanced their rivals. Manchester United moved into the top four of the Premier League with a last second goal from Marcus Rashford earning them a 1-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Tennis-Keys downs Badosa to make quarter-finals at Melbourne Park

Madison Keys continued her resurgence by reaching the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday with a 6-3 6-1 win over eighth seed Paulo Badosa at Rod Laver Arena. Former U.S. Open finalist Keys, who has slipped to 51st in the world rankings, booked her place in the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2019 French Open with a comprehensive win over the Spaniard.

Tennis-'Political' Peng messages banned at Australian Open

Australian Open organisers said the safety of Peng Shuai remains their "primary concern" even as security officials at the Grand Slam forced fans to remove shirts referring to the Chinese former doubles number one. A video posted on social media on Saturday showed security staff at Melbourne Park confiscating shirts and a banner bearing the slogan: "Where Is Peng Shuai?"

Soccer-Australia coach Arnold set to miss Vietnam game after positive COVID-19 test

Australia coach Graham Arnold is set to miss their crucial World Cup qualifier against Vietnam on Thursday after returning a positive test for COVID-19, Football Australia said.

Arnold has gone into isolation ahead of the game in Melbourne and will be replaced on the sidelines by his assistant, Rene Meulensteen.

Tennis-Shapovalov sends Zverev crashing out of Australian Open

Denis Shapovalov upset an out-of-sorts Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 in broiling heat to reach his first Australian Open quarter-final on Sunday. The Canadian lefthander was magnificent against the German third seed, earning one of his biggest career victories at Margaret Court Arena.

Tennis-Nadal beats Mannarino in battle of left-handers to reach last eight

Rafa Nadal remained on course for a men's record 21st Grand Slam title after winning a battle of left-handers against Adrian Mannarino 7-6(14) 6-2 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday. The only former champion left in the men's draw, 2009 winner Nadal is tied on 20 majors with injured Roger Federer and nine-times Melbourne Park winner Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia before the tournament began.

Tennis-Australian Open hopes for strong finish after Djokovic debacle

Deported from Melbourne last Sunday, Novak Djokovic has since visited a monastery in Montenegro where he appeared at peace with his absence from the Australian Open. But the furore sparked by the world number one's arrival to his deportation on the eve of his title defence still simmers despite the action switching from law courts to hardcourts.

LeBron James revisits Miami as Lakers take on Heat

LeBron James is back in Miami. That's the main headline ahead of Sunday night's game in which James' Los Angeles Lakers visit his former franchise, the Miami Heat.

Tennis-Pegula rekindles Melbourne Park love affair to reach quarters

Jessica Pegula rekindled her love affair with Melbourne Park on Sunday by dumping Greek fifth seed Maria Sakkari out of the Australian Open 7-6(0) 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals for a second straight year. Under a blazing sun at Margaret Court Arena, Pegula's stonewall defence left the hard-hitting Sakkari a hot mess and the American only grew in confidence as the match went on.

