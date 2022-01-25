Sports News Roundup: Gymnastics-Sydney Olympics rings champion Csollany dead at 51; Tennis-Tsitsipas outlasts Fritz to reach quarter-finals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Gymnastics-Sydney Olympics rings champion Csollany dead at 51

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci led the tributes to 2000 Sydney Olympics rings champion Szilveszter Csollany, who died on Monday aged 51.

Hungarian media said he had been hospitalised in December due to COVID-19 and had spent weeks on a ventilator.

Tennis-Tsitsipas outlasts Fritz to reach quarter-finals

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived an attritional fourth-round battle with American Taylor Fritz on Monday, twice coming from a set behind to win 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals. At just past midnight on Rod Laver Arena the Greek ended Fritz's resistance to set up a clash with Italian Jannik Sinner when he will be seeking to reach the semi-finals here for the third time in his career.

Tennis-'Where is Peng Shuai?' shirts welcome at Australian Open

Fans are free to wear, "Where is Peng Shuai?" shirts at the Australian Open but they must not become "disruptive", Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley told Reuters on Tuesday amid criticism of the Grand Slam organisers' earlier stance on the issue. In response to a video posted on social media on Saturday of security officials instructing fans to remove shirts with the slogan on them, the governing body said the Melbourne Park tournament does not allow political statements.

Olympic-Veteran forward Coyne Schofield named captain of U.S. women's ice hockey team

Olympic gold medallist Kendall Coyne Schofield will serve as captain of the U.S. women's ice hockey team at the Beijing Games next month, USA Hockey announced on Monday. The 29-year-old forward led the U.S. in shots on goal during their triumph in the women's ice hockey tournament at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, with two goals and five assists.

Olympics-Speed skating-Fontana aiming for cloud nine in short track

South Korea and China have won more than half of the Olympic titles in short track speed skating, which is dominated by Asian athletes, but the greatest skater might be Italy's Arianna Fontana. The 31-year-old made her Olympic debut at her home Games in Turin in 2006 and since then the 'Angelo Biondo' (Blonde Angel) has won eight medals around the 111.12-metre rink.

Olympics-U.S. sending large, experienced team to reclaim share of medals in Beijing

The United States will send its second-largest Winter Olympic contingent to compete in Beijing next month, with 222 athletes vying to bring home medals after a disappointing outing in Pyeongchang. The U.S. fell far short of their medals target four years ago, bringing back 23, the fewest they have claimed since the 1998 Nagano Games.

Tennis-Comeback kid Keys storms into Australian Open semi-finals

Having wallowed in a "deep, dark pit of despair" last season, Madison Keys booked her first Grand Slam semi-final spot in four years on Tuesday with a 6-3 6-2 upset of Barbora Krejcikova at the Australian Open. Keys' renaissance after a dismal 2021 season has lit up Melbourne Park this year, and at a baking hot Rod Laver Arena fourth seed Krejcikova became another casualty of the American's new-found confidence and traditional firepower.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-IOC grants four extra quota places for Beijing

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has granted four extra quota places for Alpine skiers at the Beijing Winter Olympics, which are due to start next week, as some qualifying events are "under review", the IOC told Reuters on Monday. The investigation might lead to a change of the list of athletes already qualified, it said ahead of a deadline for entries for the Games on Monday.

Soccer-USWNT goalie Naeher says she has recovered from Tokyo Games injury

United States women's national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher on Monday said she is fully recovered from the right knee injury she suffered during the Tokyo Olympics and returns with a newfound appreciation for the sometimes cruel sport. The veteran player collided with a team mate while trying to intercept a crossing pass early in a 1-0 semi-final loss to Canada, and the resulting injury led to a lengthy rehab.

NFL-Overtime rules come under fire after Chiefs win playoff thriller

The National Football League's (NFL) overtime rules have again come under fire after the Buffalo Bills' high-powered offense never got a chance to touch the ball in the extra period of their crushing playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The game on Sunday was an instant classic between two of the most gifted NFL quarterbacks and included three lead changes in the final two minutes of regulation before Patrick Mahomes's Chiefs prevailed 42-36 over Josh Allen's Bills.

