Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus agree 75 million euro deal for Fiorentina’s Vlahovic – report

The deal would be the most expensive of the January transfer window so far, with Serie A's joint-top scorer Vlahovic set to earn a reported 7 million euros per year in Turin. Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade said on Italian television on Monday night that the club's "doors were open" for offers, but set a price tag of 70 million euros.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-01-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 19:44 IST
Soccer-Juventus agree 75 million euro deal for Fiorentina’s Vlahovic – report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Juventus have agreed to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic in a deal worth 75 million euros ($84.56 million), Sky Italia reported on Tuesday. The deal would be the most expensive of the January transfer window so far, with Serie A's joint-top scorer Vlahovic set to earn a reported 7 million euros per year in Turin.

Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade said on Italian television on Monday night that the club's "doors were open" for offers, but set a price tag of 70 million euros. The Serbian, who joined the Florence club in July 2018, was named Best Young Player in Serie A last season after scoring 21 league goals.

He has continued that form with another 17 this season under new coach Vincenzo Italiano, a record matched only by Lazio's Ciro Immobile. Vlahovic's departure seemed inevitable after Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso announced in October last year that the striker had turned down offers of an extension to his deal, which was set to expire in June 2023.

Juventus are fifth in Serie A, six points ahead of seventh-placed Fiorentina with a game in hand. ($1 = 0.8870 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022