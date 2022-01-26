Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers

The U.S. men's national team will be taking it one game at a time as they prepare for a trio of World Cup qualifying matches and will not let a tantalizing encounter with Canada distract them from their next outing against El Salvador. The USMNT, who are second in the CONCACAF standings behind Canada, host El Salvador on Thursday in Columbus. They then travel north to face Canada three days later before returning home to meet Honduras in St. Paul on Feb. 2.

NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics

NBCUniversal is lowering its TV ratings expectations for the Beijing Winter Games by as much as half depending on the time of day and the platform, the company said on Tuesday, as it prepares to broadcast its second Olympic Games in a pandemic. Comcast Corp-owned NBCU and other media companies are also wrestling with a ratings measurement system they say fails to capture consumers' shift to streaming.

NFL to host COVID-19 vaccination site in run-up to LA Super Bowl

The NFL and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced they will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Los Angeles Convention Center in the run-up to the Feb. 13 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium. The clinic will be on the site of the Super Bowl Experience and officials said that fans who receive any dose of the vaccine there will receive a free ticket into the NFL's interactive theme park.

Golf-Thomas says he has no complaints about easy courses

Justin Thomas on Tuesday weighed into the debate over whether some courses on the PGA Tour are challenging enough, saying weather conditions are the biggest factor in scoring, not decisions made by tournament officials. World number one Jon Rahm raised eyebrows last week when he lambasted the setup at the La Quinta Country Club for turning the American Express into what he called a "putting contest" in an expletive-laden rant that was caught on video.

Tennis-Collins ends Cornet run to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Danielle Collins ended Alize Cornet's dream run at the Australian Open with a 7-5 6-1 win to reach her second semi-final at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. After breaking Cornet to take the first set, the American 27th seed ramped up the aggression to take the next five games at Rod Laver Arena.

Soccer-Denmark's Eriksen training with Ajax reserves to build up fitness

Denmark international Christian Eriksen has started training with former team Ajax Amsterdam as he continues his search for a new club following a cardiac arrest on the pitch during last year's European Championship. The 29-year-old midfielder received life-saving treatment on the pitch in Denmark's opening match against Finland in June and has not played since.

Nordic combined-Riiber ready to restore Norwegian honour

It is a long time since Norway was the dominant force in Nordic combined at the Winter Olympics but Jarl Magnus Riiber, desperate to make up for two fourth-placed finishes in Pyeongchang, looks well-placed to restore their position Riiber did stand on the podium four years ago as part of Norway's silver medal-winning team but that was their only medal from a Games dominated by Germany, who won all three available golds and had a clean sweep in the large hill event.

Olympics-Ski jumping-Kobayashi ready to take giant leap for Japan

The world of ski jumping is waiting to see if triple Olympic gold medallist Kamil Stoch will recover from an ankle injury in time for Beijing but even if fit the Pole faces a daunting task in holding off the challenge of Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi. Stoch won both individual golds in 2014, successfully defending the large hill title in 2018 and also adding a team bronze, but he has struggled for form this season and suffered a major setback when sustaining his injury on Jan. 12.

Baseball-SF Giants go to bat for Bonds after latest Hall of Fame snub

The San Francisco Giants on Tuesday praised the "generational talent" of Barry Bonds after the home run king was not elected to MLB's Hall of Fame in his last year of eligibility on the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) ballot. Bonds hit a record 762 home runs, won seven NL MVP awards and was a 14-time All-Star during his 22-year career, but allegations of steroid use have kept him from reaching Cooperstown.

Golf-Rahm eager for return to stomping ground at Torrey Pines

World number one Jon Rahm said on Tuesday he is eager to return to one of his most successful venues for this week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines where at last year's U.S. Open the Spaniard secured his first career major triumph. The picturesque venue in San Diego is Rahm's favourite hunting ground and where he used a red-hot finish last June to secure a one-shot victory and become the first U.S. Open champion from Spain.

