Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers

The U.S. men's national team will be taking it one game at a time as they prepare for a trio of World Cup qualifying matches and will not let a tantalizing encounter with Canada distract them from their next outing against El Salvador. The USMNT, who are second in the CONCACAF standings behind Canada, host El Salvador on Thursday in Columbus. They then travel north to face Canada three days later before returning home to meet Honduras in St. Paul on Feb. 2.

NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics

NBCUniversal is lowering its TV ratings expectations for the Beijing Winter Games by as much as half depending on the time of day and the platform, the company said on Tuesday, as it prepares to broadcast its second Olympic Games in a pandemic. Comcast Corp-owned NBCU and other media companies are also wrestling with a ratings measurement system they say fails to capture consumers' shift to streaming.

NFL to host COVID-19 vaccination site in run-up to LA Super Bowl

The NFL and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced they will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Los Angeles Convention Center in the run-up to the Feb. 13 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium. The clinic will be on the site of the Super Bowl Experience and officials said that fans who receive any dose of the vaccine there will receive a free ticket into the NFL's interactive theme park.

Climate change threatens Winter Olympics and future snow sports -research

Climate change is threatening the Winter Olympics and the future of snow sports by making conditions much more dangerous for athletes and participants, experts warned in a report published a week ahead of the start of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. The Beijing Games, kicking off on Feb. 4, will be the first Winter Olympics to use virtually 100% artificial snow by deploying more than 100 snow generators and 300 snow-making guns working flat out to cover the ski slopes.

NBA roundup: Clippers' 35-point comeback stuns Wizards

Luke Kennard converted a four-point play with 1.9 seconds to play as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 35-point deficit to post a 116-115 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. The result tied the second-largest comeback in NBA history, when the Sacramento Kings escaped a 35-point hole against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 21, 2009. The record was the Utah Jazz overturning a 36-point deficit to defeat the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 27, 1996.

Tennis-Collins ends Cornet run to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Danielle Collins was in a world of pain a year ago but the American is now hopeful her best tennis lies ahead of her as she bids to break new ground at the Australian Open. Collins ended Alize Cornet's dream run on Wednesday with a 7-5 6-1 win, reaching her second semi-final at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, three years after her first.

Tennis-Swiatek outlasts Kanepi to set up semis date with Collins

French Open winner Iga Swiatek managed to temper her frustrations and rally from a set and a break down in brutal heat to overpower Estonian Kaia Kanepi 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3 on Wednesday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final. Poland's Swiatek will next meet 27th-seeded American Danielle Collins, who earlier defeated Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 7-5 6-1, for a place in Saturday's final at Melbourne Park.

NHL roundup: Flyers' Keith Yandle sets ironman mark, but Isles get win

Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with 8:09 left as the New York Islanders spoiled Keith Yandle's historic night and extended the Philadelphia Flyers' winless streak to a franchise-record 13 games with a 4-3 win in Elmont, N.Y., on Tuesday. Noah Dobson, Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal also scored for the Islanders, who overcame an early 2-0 deficit to win for the fourth time in five games (4-1-0) and improve to 10-4-1 since Dec. 7. Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves.

Baseball-SF Giants go to bat for Bonds after latest Hall of Fame snub

The San Francisco Giants on Tuesday praised the "generational talent" of Barry Bonds after the home run king was not elected to MLB's Hall of Fame in his last year of eligibility on the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) ballot. Bonds hit a record 762 home runs, won seven NL MVP awards and was a 14-time All-Star during his 22-year career, but allegations of steroid use have kept him from reaching Cooperstown.

Tennis-Cornet looking ahead to 'exciting' season after Australian Open run

Surprise Australian Open quarter-finalist Alize Cornet said she was still learning the game at the age of 32 and her sparkling run at the year's first Grand Slam had filled her with fresh hope for the season. The unseeded Frenchwoman punched above her weight in this year's tournament to reach the last eight of a major for the first time on her 63rd attempt, before losing 7-5 6-1 to American Danielle Collins on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)