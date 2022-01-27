Sports News Roundup: Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle reach deals with OL Reign; NBA-Statue of Kobe and Gigi Bryant placed at crash site on anniversary and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle reach deals with OL Reign

Two World Cup winners from the United States Women's National Team signed deals with the OL Reign, as Megan Rapinoe re-signed for one with the club and Rose Lavelle came to terms on a new two-year deal. Rapinoe has been with the Reign since the team's inaugural season in 2013. Lavelle joined the Reign for the first time in 2021. Both players saw action in just 12 games after taking time away to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

NBA-Statue of Kobe and Gigi Bryant placed at crash site on anniversary

A sculpture of NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant was brought on Wednesday to the helicopter crash site where they perished alongside seven others on a hillside near Los Angeles two years ago. The 160-pound (73-kg) bronze statue depicts the pair wearing basketball uniforms and sharing a loving glance as Gigi holds Kobe's hand as it rests on her shoulder.

Skeleton at the Beijing Olympics

Focus on the skeleton events at the Beijing Olympics. THE ABSOLUTE BASICS

Climate change threatens Winter Olympics and future snow sports -research

Climate change is threatening the Winter Olympics and the future of snow sports by making conditions much more dangerous for athletes and participants, experts warned in a report published a week before the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

The Games, which start on Feb. 4, will be the first Winter Olympics to use almost 100% artificial snow, deploying more than 100 snow generators and 300 snow-cannons working flat out to cover the ski slopes.

Olympics-Bobsleigh-Germany chase dominance, monobob makes debut in Beijing

The Winter Olympics slide events are guaranteed to bring drama. Indeed, the final of the two-man bobsleigh in Pyeongchang four years ago was so dramatic that four men took gold. Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz rocketed over the finish line in three minutes 16.86 seconds - exactly matching Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis.

Olympics-IOC says it talked to China's Peng Shuai last week

The International Olympic Committee talked with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai last week and will meet her in Beijing during next month's Winter Olympics, it said on Wednesday. Peng's situation became a matter of concern in November when the former women's number one doubles player alleged that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past. After that social media post, she was absent from public view for nearly three weeks.

NFL-49ers QB Garoppolo leans on teammates as NFC title game approaches

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has faced no shortage of doubters this season but with the 49ers just two wins away from a Super Bowl championship, he said the support of his teammates is all he needs. Some fans had called for Garoppolo to be benched when the 49ers began the season 3-5, with many believing it was time for the team to move on to rookie quarterback Trey Lance.

Soccer-USMNT 'ready to go' for critical World Cup qualifying window

U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter said on Wednesday he is not putting any added pressure on his team for the penultimate three-game World Cup qualifying window where they could move closer toward securing a spot in Qatar. While the upcoming window includes two critical home dates for the United States and a chance for them to start staking a World Cup claim, Berhalter said that did not require them to alter their approach.

Bobsleigh at the Beijing Olympics

Focus on bobsleigh at the Beijing Olympics. THE ABSOLUTE BASICS

Luge at the Beijing Olympics

Focus on the luge events at the Beijing Olympics. THE ABSOLUTE BASICS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)