Sports News Roundup: Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle reach deals with OL Reign; NBA-Statue of Kobe and Gigi Bryant placed at crash site on anniversary and more

Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle reach deals with OL Reign

Two World Cup winners from the United States Women's National Team signed deals with the OL Reign, as Megan Rapinoe re-signed for one with the club and Rose Lavelle came to terms on a new two-year deal. Rapinoe has been with the Reign since the team's inaugural season in 2013. Lavelle joined the Reign for the first time in 2021. Both players saw action in just 12 games after taking time away to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

NBA-Statue of Kobe and Gigi Bryant placed at crash site on anniversary

A sculpture of NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant was brought on Wednesday to the helicopter crash site where they perished alongside seven others on a hillside near Los Angeles two years ago. The 160-pound (73-kg) bronze statue depicts the pair wearing basketball uniforms and sharing a loving glance as Gigi holds Kobe's hand as it rests on her shoulder.

For Beijing's chief hockey ice maker, it's all about the layers

Most fans at an ice hockey game devote their attention to the whizzing puck and crunching body checks. Rick Ragan fixates on the frozen white surface on which the action takes place.

Climate change threatens Winter Olympics and future snow sports -research

Climate change is threatening the Winter Olympics and the future of snow sports by making conditions much more dangerous for athletes and participants, experts warned in a report published a week before the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

The Games, which start on Feb. 4, will be the first Winter Olympics to use almost 100% artificial snow, deploying more than 100 snow generators and 300 snow-cannons working flat out to cover the ski slopes.

NHL roundup: Flames set shot record in rout of Jackets

Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the visiting Calgary Flames took a franchise-record 62 shots on goal in a 6-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson also scored for the Flames, whose previous single-game record was 59 in a 10-8 win against the Quebec Nordiques on Feb. 23, 1991. The last time a NHL team had as many as 62 shots in a regulation game was March 12, 1989, when the Chicago Blackhawks had 62 in a 6-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tennis-History in the making as men's semi-finalists vie for glory

An Australian Open that began with an unprecedented saga involving reigning champion Novak Djokovic will finish with a historic flourish on Sunday with all four men's semi-finalists having the chance to write their names into the record books. Should 2009 champion Rafa Nadal win the Australian Open for a second time the Spaniard will become the first man to claim 21 Grand Slam titles, nosing ahead of great rivals Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Olympics-Bobsleigh-Germany chase dominance, monobob makes debut in Beijing

The Winter Olympics slide events are guaranteed to bring drama. Indeed, the final of the two-man bobsleigh in Pyeongchang four years ago was so dramatic that four men took gold. Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz rocketed over the finish line in three minutes 16.86 seconds - exactly matching Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis.

Olympics-IOC says it talked to China's Peng Shuai last week

The International Olympic Committee talked with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai last week and will meet her in Beijing during next month's Winter Olympics, it said on Wednesday. Peng's situation became a matter of concern in November when the former women's number one doubles player alleged that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past. After that social media post, she was absent from public view for nearly three weeks.

Soccer-USMNT 'ready to go' for critical World Cup qualifying window

U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter said on Wednesday he is not putting any added pressure on his team for the penultimate three-game World Cup qualifying window where they could move closer toward securing a spot in Qatar. While the upcoming window includes two critical home dates for the United States and a chance for them to start staking a World Cup claim, Berhalter said that did not require them to alter their approach.

Beijing shadow puppet troupe breaks out shows for Winter Games

Two graceful figures flick a puck back and forth across imaginary ice, before a tussle and a victory lap for one skater, in a portrayal of real-life battles set to take place at the Winter Olympics opening in China's capital next week. The Dragon in the Sky shadow puppet troupe is hoping its Olympic-themed shows will draw more people to its small theatre on the outskirts of Beijing, which employs around 40 puppeteers, all of whom are little people.

