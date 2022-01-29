Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Fury to face Whyte in all-British world heavyweight title clash; Golf-Former No. 1 Jason Day pain free at last and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Nadal turning the improbable into reality

Almost five months after Rafa Nadal posted a photograph of himself on crutches after a medical procedure, the 35-year-old Spanish great is within range of his most improbable triumph. Nadal, who will play Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final on Sunday, will become the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles if he defeats the Russian in Melbourne.

China reports 36 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel

A total of 36 new COVID-19 infected were detected among Olympic Games-related personnel on Jan 28, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said on Saturday. Nineteen were either athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Friday.

Boxing-Fury to face Whyte in all-British world heavyweight title clash

Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte in Britain later this year, the reigning champion's promoters confirmed. "Queensberry and Top Rank are delighted to announce that WBC and lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his titles against Dillian Whyte following today's purse bids," Fury's co-promoter Frank Warren tweeted late on Friday.

Olympic-Team Taiwan won't be at Winter Games opening ceremony

Taiwan's small team for next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing will not take part in the opening or closing ceremonies, the government said on Friday, blaming delayed flights, tough anti-COVID-19 rules and an early departure. Chinese-claimed Taiwan had feared Beijing could "downgrade https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/taiwan-says-no-officials-will-go-beijing-winter-games-2022-01-25 " Taiwan's status by putting its athletes alongside those from Chinese-run Hong Kong at the opening ceremony, a senior Taiwan official familiar with the matter told Reuters this week.

Golf-Former No. 1 Jason Day pain free at last

Former world number one Jason Day says he is pain free at last after several stressful years and hopes to end a nearly three-year victory drought at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego. Equal leader with Will Zalatoris after Friday's third round at Torrey Pines, Day spoke of the difficultly of coping mentally when injury knocked him from not only the top perch in world golf but outside the top 100 in the rankings.

Tennis-Medvedev revels dream-wrecker role after booking Nadal date

Daniil Medvedev will once again be ready to play the role of dream wrecker when he takes on Rafa Nadal in Sunday's Australian Open final. The Russian became the newest member of the Grand Slam winners' club when he triumphed at the U.S. Open last September, in the process dashing Novak Djokovic's hopes of winning a men's record 21st major.

Motor racing-De Vries denies team mate Vandoorne to win Formula E opener

Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries started the new season in dominant fashion as he clinched victory in the opening race at the Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia on Friday, with team mate Stoffel Vandoorne making it a one-two for Mercedes. Dutchman De Vries trailed pole-sitter Vandoorne for the initial stages but moved into the lead after the Belgian missed an attack mode activation loop following a safety-car restart.

Olympics-China media says U.S. pays athletes to 'disrupt' Beijing Games

Chinese state media said the United States plans to "maliciously disrupt and spoil" the Beijing Winter Olympics by enticing athletes to make half-hearted efforts in competition and to criticise Beijing. A week before the Games begin amid tensions between the two superpowers, China Daily, an English-language newspaper run by the ruling Chinese Communist Party's Publicity Department, on Friday evening cited unnamed sources as saying U.S. "anti-China forces" sought to disrupt the Games and politicise sports.

NFL-Chiefs host Bengals, Rams face 49ers; Super Bowl trip at stake

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend in a showdown of elite quarterbacks while the Los Angeles Rams hope to reverse their fortunes against the San Francisco 49ers in two games that will determine the Super Bowl matchup. The Chiefs' offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has looked virtually unstoppable in reaching a fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game and they could be in for yet another high-scoring affair on Sunday.

Cycling-Bernal says horror crash almost left him paraplegic

Ineos Grenadiers rider Egan Bernal said he had a 95% chance of becoming a paraplegic following a serious crash during training in Colombia earlier this week that required multiple surgeries. The former Tour de France winner slammed into a stationary bus on the outskirts of Bogota on Monday, sustaining injuries to his spine, legs and chest. He was rushed to hospital where doctors performed successful neurosurgery.

