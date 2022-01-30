Sports News Roundup: Raiders could hire Josh McDaniels as head coach this weekend; Tennis-Krejcikova and Siniakova fight back to win doubles crown and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Raiders could hire Josh McDaniels as head coach this weekend

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is interviewing for the Las Vegas Raiders head-coaching job this weekend, NFL Network reported. There is believed to be significant interest between both sides, and NFL Network said the Raiders could hire him this weekend.

Tennis-Krejcikova and Siniakova fight back to win doubles crown

French Open champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova added the Australian Open's women's doubles title to their resume on Sunday, with a 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 win over Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia. The number one seeds, who were beaten finalists at Melbourne Park last year, took time to hit their stride and were forced to come back from a set down to claim the title for the first time.

China reports 34 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel

Thirty-four new COVID-19 infections were detected among Olympics-related personnel, the Beijing 2022 Winter Games organising committee said on Sunday, including Poland's short track medal hopeful Natalia Maliszewska. Of those, 13 were athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Saturday.

Olympics-Ski jumping-Kobayashi soars to World Cup win in last event before Beijing

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi geared up for the Winter Olympics in style, clinching his seventh World Cup win of the season in a large-hill event at Willingen, Germany, on Saturday to soar to the top of the overall standings. Kobayashi, one of the favourites for Beijing, leapt 145m and was awarded 115.6 points, easily beating Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud by four points. Granerud's countryman Marius Lindvik took third with 107 points.

Carlos Beltran back in baseball as Yankees TV analyst

Carlos Beltran is returning to baseball as an analyst for New York Yankees games for the YES Network. He has been out of the game since January 2020, when the New York Mets dismissed him as manager before he ever began the job once his involvement with the Houston Astros cheating scandal was revealed.

Tennis-Champion Barty praised after ending 44-year drought

Ash Barty cracked open her first beer as Australian Open champion live on television after the world No. 1 ended the nation's 44-year wait for a home-grown champion at the first Grand Slam of the season. Barty's win over Danielle Collins was the first title at Melbourne Park by an Australian since Chris O'Neil's victory over American Betsy Nagelsen in 1978, a feat that set TV viewing records in the process.

NFL-Tom Brady retirement report disputed

Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, is set to retire after 22 seasons and a record seven Super Bowl victories, ESPN reported on Saturday, although other outlets said he had yet to make up his mind. The 44-year-old spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls, before relocating to Tampa Bay and leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship last season.

Tennis-'Hermit' Barty took no chances on way to Australian Open triumph

As Ash Barty was making her drought-breaking run at the Australian Open, the talent of her rivals was not her only concern. The world number one had enjoyed the perfect preparation for Melbourne Park, but was mindful an innocent slip-up could bring her undone.

Ex-Raiders CB Damon Arnette faces gun, drug charges

Former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas early Saturday on gun and drug charges. The former first-round draft pick was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on counts including assault with a deadly weapon, carrying or concealing a gun without a permit, possession of marijuana or cannabis, and possession of a class one- or two-level controlled substance, according to jail records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Tennis-Man convicted in London for stalking U.S. Open champion Raducanu

A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of stalking U.S. Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu, British media reported on Saturday. Bromley Magistrates' Court convicted Amrit Magar on Friday after he was captured several times on door camera footage at the 19-year-old player's house in south London, where she lives with her parents.

