Left Menu

5 players in, $120M spent: Newcastle goes big in January

He is a Brazil international with three caps to his name.MATT TARGETT Targett has joined from Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season, and has proven Premier League experience having also played for Southampton.DAN BURN The final signing came in the final minutes of the window and it brought a local boy back home.

PTI | Newcastle | Updated: 01-02-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 10:03 IST
5 players in, $120M spent: Newcastle goes big in January
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Threatened by relegation and now having the richest owners in world football, Newcastle was always likely to be the English Premier League's most active club in the January transfer window.

So it has proved.

Five players have moved to St. James' Park this month at a cost of more than $120 million as the club's Saudi ownership made its presence felt in the first transfer window since largely funding the 300-million-pound ($409 million) takeover of Newcastle in October.

Only time will tell if the signings are enough to keep Newcastle in the league — the team is in the relegation zone, one point from safety with 17 games left — but the squad certainly looks in much better shape.

A look at the arrivals: KIERAN TRIPPIER The first incoming player, and a signature one. Trippier is an England international and had been playing for Spanish champion Atletico Madrid, giving him the kind of profile that Newcastle wouldn't have been able to attract before its takeover. Trippier cost a reported 12 million pounds ($16.25 million).

CHRIS WOOD In a move that weakened one of its relegation rivals, Newcastle signed the New Zealand international from Burnley after triggering the release clause of 25 million pounds ($34.5 million) in his contract. Wood had been a guarantee of goals at Burnley, reaching double figures in every full season there.

BRUNO GUIMARAES The costliest signing, and a much-needed one given Newcastle's lack of quality in central midfield. The 24-year-old Guimarães joined for 50.1 million euros ($55.8 million) — plus 20% of any future sell-on value — after two years at French club Lyon. He is a Brazil international with three caps to his name.

MATT TARGETT Targett has joined from Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season, and has proven Premier League experience having also played for Southampton.

DAN BURN The final signing came in the final minutes of the window and it brought a local boy back home. Burn, a rangy center back, was released by Newcastle at age 11 and returns 18 years later for 13 million pounds ($17.5 million). "It's something I've dreamt of since I was a kid," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022