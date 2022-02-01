Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier

No. 8 seed David Goffin of Belgium endured an evenly-matched battle with Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi to win 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 Monday in the opening round of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, France. Goffin rebounded from a first-set defeat and converted five of nine break-point chances to piece together a comeback, winning 82 total points to Bonzi's 79. Bonzi was better on the serve, with six aces and three double faults compared to Goffin's five aces and seven double faults.

NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5

Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, including the go-ahead driving layup with 26.4 seconds remaining in overtime, and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 122-119 on Monday. Tobias Harris produced 31 points and Andre Drummond had 16 points and 23 rebounds. The Sixers have won five straight.

Olympics-Team Taiwan says it will be at Beijing Games opening ceremony

Taiwan's team for the Beijing Winter Olympics will be at the opening and closing ceremonies after being told by the International Olympic Committee it was required to participate. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has feared Beijing could "downgrade" Taiwan's status by putting its athletes alongside those from Chinese-run Hong Kong at the opening ceremony, a senior Taiwan official familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

NHL relaxes COVID protocols for vaccinated players

The National Hockey League and its player's association on Monday issued revisions to its COVID-19 protocols that included the removal of daily testing for fully vaccinated players in light of the declining rate of positive cases. More than 100 games were postponed this season because of issues related to COVID and the league was hit particularly hard from mid-December to mid-January amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

NHL roundup: Mason Marchment ties Panthers' record with 6 points

Mason Marchment tied a club record with six points, leading the Florida Panthers to an 8-4 win over the host Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. Marchment posted two goals and four assists on the night. He matched the franchise single-game points mark set by Olli Jokinen on March 17, 2007, against the New York Islanders.

Tennis-Nadal feels lucky to be part of dominant 'Big Three'

Rafa Nadal said he was lucky to be part of an era of tennis that included Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic after the Spaniard won a men's record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open to move one ahead of his two great rivals. Nadal roared back from two sets down to edge Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 in a classic final on Sunday, only months after fearing his glorious career might be over because of a niggling left foot injury.

Soccer-Nike suspends relationship with Greenwood amid assault allegations

Nike has suspended their relationship with Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, the sportswear giant said on Monday after accusations surfaced online that the 20-year-old forward had assaulted a woman. United said on Sunday they were "aware of images and allegations circulating on social media" and later confirmed Greenwood would not return to training or play for the Old Trafford club until further notice.

Tennis-Del Potro to make comeback from knee injury in Buenos Aires

Injury-plagued Juan Martin Del Potro will play his first tournament since 2019 next week after being handed a wild card for the Argentina Open, organizers of the ATP 250 tournament said on Monday. The 2009 U.S. Open champion, who has undergone four right knee operations after last competing at Queen's Club in London in 2019, will also play in the Rio Open ATP 500 claycourt tournament later in February.

Olympics-Snowboarding-'Super grippy' man-made snow gets thumbs up

Snowboarders from Australia and New Zealand praised the man-made snow after inspecting the slopestyle venue in Zhangjiakou before the events commence later this week. "The snow is actually amazing, the man-made stuff. I think because of how cold it is you have to be really aggressive with how you ride," Zoi Sadowski Synnott, a Kiwi gold medal hopeful in the slopestyle competition, said on Tuesday

NFL-Brady non-committal about future after retirement report

Tom Brady on Monday said he had not yet made a decision about whether he planned to retire, two days after a report that the 44-year-old quarterback intended to walk away from the game.

ESPN, citing sources, on Saturday said the seven-time Super Bowl champion would retire after 22 seasons to focus on his family and his health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)