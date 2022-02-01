Ind vs WI: ODI series in Ahmedabad to be played behind closed doors

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) on Tuesday confirmed that the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will be played behind closed doors. Team India is set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

"Considering the current situation, all the matches will be played behind the closed doors," the official handle of Gujarat Cricket Association tweeted. "We are all set to host West Indies Tour of India ODI Series 2022. 1st ODI on 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing it's 1000th ODI. Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat," it added.

Earlier, the West Bengal government had given its nod to have 75 per cent crowd attendance for the upcoming three-match T20I series between India and West Indies. All the three T20Is will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

"We are thankful to the honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chief secretary and Government of West Bengal for announcing the resumption of sporting activities as well as for allowing 75 per cent of the capacity of spectators back to the stadium," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement. "We feel that it will give a fresh lease of life to the sportspersons of the state. After the New Zealand T20I last year, this time too, CAB is confident that it will be able to successfully host the three T20Is against the West Indies in a similar manner," he added. (ANI)

