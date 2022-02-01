Mithali Raj gains one spot to be at second in ICC ODI batting ranking

Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-02-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 15:40 IST
India captain Mithali Raj moved up one place to be at second among batters while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami maintained her second spot among bowlers in the ICC women's ODI rankings issued on Tuesday.

Among the all-rounders, India's Deepti Sharma also gained one spot to be at fourth.

Raj has 738 rating points in her kitty, behind top-ranked Alyssa Healy (750) of Australia. Another Indian, Smriti Mandhana, is unchanged at sixth with 710 rating points.

Australian Jess Jonassen (760) leads the pack among bowlers, followed by Goswami (727). Another Australian, Megan Schutt (717), is at third.

Englishwoman Natalie Sciver leads the all-rounders' chart with 372 rating points, ahead of Ellyse Perry (365) of Australia, Marizanne Kapp (355) of South Africa and Deepti (299).

West Indies star Hayley Matthews made a jump of two places to sixth on the back of her strong performance against South Africa.

She had claimed four wickets across the two ODIs at an economy of just 3.78, while also making a well-compiled 51 from 63 balls in the first match, which was marred by rain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

