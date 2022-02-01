Left Menu

Premier League: Manchester United's Donny van de Beek joins Everton on loan

Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the 2021/22 season, the Merseyside club announced on Monday.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 01-02-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 15:59 IST
Premier League: Manchester United's Donny van de Beek joins Everton on loan
Donny van de Beek (Photo: Twitter/Everton FC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the 2021/22 season, the Merseyside club announced on Monday. Netherlands international midfielder Van de Beek, who emerged as one of Europe's pre-eminent young footballers during Ajax's high-achieving 2018/19 season, insists he can improve a dynamic game working under new Everton manager Frank Lampard, an important figure in persuading Van de Beek to rebuff rival offers in favour of the Blues.

Van de Beek insists he is ready to go straight into Lampard's team, if selected, for next Tuesday's Premier League visit to Newcastle United - he is Cup tied for Saturday's meeting with Brentford - and the 24-year-old is eager to show Evertonians the extent of his talent. "Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can't wait to help the team," Van de Beek told evertontv.

"I think it is a great club... there are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table. I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals. It is a big part of my game to score and give assists and I will try to do that again. And it is not only offensive, you have to defend as a midfielder and I can do that as well." Van de Beek rocketed to prominence as the fulcrum of Ajax's expressive, courageous Champions League semi-final team three years ago. He was on target in a quarter-final victory at Juventus and netted in the last-four clash with Spurs.

The attacking midfielder, who joined United in summer 2020, reached double figures for goals in three straight seasons for Ajax. He provided 30 assists across the same timeframe. "It's difficult I cannot play on Saturday but I will be there to see the game and focus on the next match."

"I'm fit. I train a lot for myself and I was training a lot with the team at United. I have a few days to train fully and I'm sure I'll be there [ready for Newcastle]," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022