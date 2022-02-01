Left Menu

Prime Volleyball League: Hyderabad Black Hawks announces Vipul Kumar as captain for season one

The Hyderabad Black Hawks announced Vipul Kumar from Uttar Pradesh as their captain for the first season of the Prime Volleyball League, which begins on February 5 in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Black Hawks announced Vipul Kumar from Uttar Pradesh as their captain for the first season of the Prime Volleyball League, which begins on February 5 in Hyderabad. The announcement was made by the Principal Owner of the team - Abhishek Reddy during a virtual press conference on Tuesday, which was also attended by Ruben Wolochin - head coach, Tom Joseph - assistant coach, and the skipper Vipul Kumar.

Speaking about being the leader of the side, skipper Vipul Kumar said, "I would like to thank our Principal Owner - Abhishek Reddy, Head Coach Ruben Wolochin, Assistant Coach Tom Joseph and everyone else who have bestowed their trust in me. I will try my best to live up to the expectations of the team management and take the team to great heights. We have to play as a unit in the competition and we have to move forward together. As a senior player, I will also ensure that I am helping out the youngsters as much as I can." Speaking on the occasion, Head Coach Ruben Wolochin, said, "Vipul is a very experienced player within a bunch of young players. He will inspire the younger players in the team to keep working hard and he has already shown his leadership skills while working with the team so far. We have created a great environment within the team. The players have shown excellent approach towards training and we are expecting good performances from the team. We want the team to fight for every point during the competition."

Tom Joseph, assistant coach, said, "The Captain has a huge responsibility this season because there are a lot of new players in our team. Everyone will have to coordinate well and play as a unit during the competition. We have a great team because we have a lot of youngsters in our side. We are preparing well for the RuPay Prime Volleyball League. I feel we have a good team composition." The Hyderabad Black Hawks will take on the Kochi Blue Spikers in the first match of the tournament on February 5 2022 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. (ANI)

