Left Menu

Whoopi Goldberg sorry for Holocaust not about race remark

Actress Whoopi Goldberg has apologised for saying the Holocaust was not about race, comments that caused a backlash. Written with my sincerest apologies, Whoopi Goldberg, she said.The hosts on The View were discussing a Tennessee school boards banning of Maus, a graphic novel about the Nazi death camps during World War Two.The board cited nudity and profanity as its reasons for banning the book, which has won several literary awards, including a Pulitzer Prize.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 01-02-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 17:18 IST
Whoopi Goldberg sorry for Holocaust not about race remark

Actress Whoopi Goldberg has apologised for saying the Holocaust was not about race, comments that caused a backlash. She made the initial comments on ABC's 'The View''' program on Monday morning. Her apology came in a tweet hours later. “On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected,'' Goldberg said.

''The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused. Written with my sincerest apologies, Whoopi Goldberg,'' she said.

The hosts on “The View” were discussing a Tennessee school board's banning of “Maus,” a graphic novel about the Nazi death camps during World War Two.

The board cited nudity and profanity as its reasons for banning the book, which has won several literary awards, including a Pulitzer Prize.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022