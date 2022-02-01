Left Menu

Olympics-Switzerland cancel ice hockey warm-up with Canada after COVID-19 positive

"A case of COVID-19 was detected on the Swiss team and in order to avoid any additional risk for both teams, the friendly against Canada scheduled for tonight must be cancelled," said the Swiss federation in a statement. Canada is staging a training camp in Switzerland before travelling to China for the Beijing Winter Olympics where they open play on Feb. 10 against Germany.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 17:33 IST
Olympics-Switzerland cancel ice hockey warm-up with Canada after COVID-19 positive
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • China

An exhibition game between Canada's Olympic men's ice hockey team and Switzerland was cancelled on Tuesday after Swiss Christian Marti tested positive for COVID-19, the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation said. "A case of COVID-19 was detected on the Swiss team and in order to avoid any additional risk for both teams, the friendly against Canada scheduled for tonight must be cancelled," said the Swiss federation in a statement.

Canada is staging a training camp in Switzerland before travelling to China for the Beijing Winter Olympics where they open play on Feb. 10 against Germany. Switzerland face off against defending gold medallists the Russian Olympic Committee in their first match on Feb. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022