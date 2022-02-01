Left Menu

Kambala events to resume as curfew is lifted

Kambalas buffalo race in marshy fields were suspended last month due to the Covid-19 guidelines. The remaining Kambalas will be held as per the guidelines of the district administration from February 5, Hegde said.The remaining races will start with Baradi Beedu Kambala on February 5 and end with Venoor Kambala on April 16.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-02-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 17:46 IST
Kambala events to resume as curfew is lifted
  • Country:
  • India

With the lifting of night curfew in Dakshina Kannada district, Kambala, the traditional sport of Tulunadu, is set to resume the remaining races of the 2021-22 season. Kambalas (buffalo race in marshy fields) were suspended last month due to the Covid-19 guidelines. The DK district Kambala Samiti met on Monday and fixed the revised dates for the Kambalas, Samiti president Yermal Rohit Hegde said. The Kambala season had started on December 5 last and the committee had announced dates for holding 18 Kambalas. Kambalas at Hokkadigoly, Moodbidri, Miyyar, Kakkepadavu and Mulky have already been held. The events were suspended once the Covid-19 guidelines were enforced. The remaining Kambalas will be held as per the guidelines of the district administration from February 5, Hegde said.

The remaining races will start with Baradi Beedu Kambala on February 5 and end with Venoor Kambala on April 16. The Samiti is awaiting permission from the district administration to hold the events, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022