Soccer-Juventus flex muscles in season-changing January transfer window

Maurizio Arrivabene is either an expert bluffer, or the Juventus CEO is as surprised as the rest of Italy at the outstanding success of his club's January transfer window.

In mid-December, Arrivabene was asked about the Turin club's plans for the winter window. "We don't necessarily need to do anything. I'm predicting a January market that is neither interesting nor demanding," he said.

Fast forward to Feb. 1, and Juve's ranks now include Serie A's joint-top scorer Dusan Vlahovic and a much-needed midfield ball-winner in Denis Zakaria. What's more, the Turin club offloaded high-earning midfielder Aaron Ramsey on loan to Rangers, and sold squad players Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur to Tottenham Hotspur for handsome fees.

It was not just an 'interesting' market, but one that sent a statement to the rest of Serie A. VLAHOVIC FEVER

The Vlahovic deal was the truly earth-shaking move of the month, one which propelled Juventus from being viewed as top-four hopefuls to outside title contenders. A deal worth up to 80 million euros ($90.14 million) was agreed with Fiorentina, the biggest deal of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old Serbia international's arrival produced giddy excitement among Bianconeri fans - not to mention club legends. "Vlahovic is the greatest, most surprising signing. He's the best youngster in the world, along with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe," former Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon told Gazzetta dello Sport on Friday.

Vlahovic was not just a big name, but a warning to Juve's major domestic rivals, as his arrival provided an immediate solution to the biggest problem with Massimiliano Allegri's side: a lack of goals. The Old Lady have scored the 11th-highest number in Serie A this season, with 34 goals in 23 games.

Vlahovic has scored exactly half that number on his own so far in 2021-22, a feat matched only by Lazio's Ciro Immobile. "I don't think there is a player in the world who can resolve matches by themselves," Vlahovic cautiously warned at his presentation on Tuesday.

YOUNG SPINE Questions have been raised about the service the Serbian might get, but this is where Juve's other signing, Zakaria, comes in.

The Switzerland international should provide a defensive platform in the centre of the park that the Bianconeri have hitherto lacked, allowing the likes of Manuel Locatelli to support the forward line and create. Only time will tell whether the two moves will be enough to spark a significant push up the standings, but the arrivals of Vlahovic and Zakaria have breathed new life and enthusiasm into a stagnant season.

Even if a title push is too big an ask for this season – Juve are fifth, 11 points behind leaders Inter Milan, having played one game more – a youthful spine provides optimism for the future. Matthijs de Ligt (22), Locatelli (24), Federico Chiesa (24) and Vlahovic (22) have shown enough in their careers so far to suggest they can bring the Turin club back to the top in years to come.

RIVALS BOLSTER SQUADS Juve's main rivals had windows of differing levels of success.

Atalanta, sitting one point ahead of Juve, sold wing back Robin Gosens to Inter Milan, although they have managed without the injured German for most of the season so far, and brought in attackers Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo and Valentin Mihaila from Parma. Inter added veteran striker Felipe Caicedo, while AC Milan and Napoli were relatively inactive, bringing in striker Marko Lazetic and defender Axel Tuanzebe respectively.

AS Roma got their business done early with Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sergio Oliveira coming in to bolster Jose Mourinho’s squad. Lazio added winger Jovane Cabral in the final minutes of the window and Fiorentina filled the Vlahovic-shaped hole in their squad with Arthur Cabral, Jonathan Ikone and Krzysztof Piatek. ($1 = 0.8875 euros)

