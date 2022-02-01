Was important because of enthusiasm that India is going through: Sharad Kumar on increased sports budget

Tokyo Paralympian Sharad Kumar on Tuesday expressed his gladness after the Central Government allocated a sports budget of Rs 3062.60 crore for the financial year 2022-23. The aforementioned sports budget for 2022-23 has been increased by Rs 305.58 crore, compared to the last year's amount.

"It's a very glad move that the Government of India has allotted the highest ever budget to sports for the first time. It was important at this particular time because of the enthusiasm that our country is going through in sports particularly after the Olympics and Paralympics medals," Sharad Kumar said. "We need to utilise this to the highest and this is a very welcome move. It shows that priority is also given to sports in the country. Am very grateful to GoI that they have given us so much importance," the Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist added.

This sports budget has come after India witnessed a record medal haul in both the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. In Olympics, India recorded its best-ever haul with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

At Tokyo Paralympics, India won a total of 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver, and six bronze, marking its best-ever performance at the Paralympic Games. (ANI)

