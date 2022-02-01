Left Menu

FACTBOX-NFL-Tom Brady's records and career highlights

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 21:30 IST
FACTBOX-NFL-Tom Brady's records and career highlights

Factbox on seven-times Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/brady-announces-retirement-nfl-after-record-setting-career-2022-02-01 on Tuesday following a career that spanned over two decades. Name: Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr

Age: 44 (Born Aug. 3, 1977) Education: University of Michigan

Year drafted: 2000 Seasons in the NFL: 22

MAJOR RECORDS * Most Super Bowl wins in NFL history: 7 (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020)

* Most Super Bowl appearances in NFL history: 10 * Most Super Bowl MVP wins in NFL history: 5

* Most touchdown passes in NFL history: 624 * Most passing yards in NFL history: 84,520

* Most career regular-season wins in NFL history: 243 * Most playoff wins in NFL history: 35

* Most Pro Bowl selections in NFL history: 15 * First player in NFL history to win more than one title after turning 40

* Oldest player to appear in a Super Bowl: 43 * Youngest and oldest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl

* No single team has more Super Bowl wins than Brady (Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have won six each). CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

* Brady was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft where he was the 199th overall pick. * Brady became the starting quarterback after an injury to Drew Bledsoe in 2001.

* Spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots (an NFL record for quarterbacks) and he led the team to six Super Bowl titles, establishing a dynasty with head coach Bill Belichick. * Joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. In his first season, he guided the Bucs to their first Super Bowl title since 2003.

* His 5,316 passing yards (career high) and 43 passing touchdowns are the most by a player in their final season in NFL history. * Only quarterback to make 600 career touchdown passes in the regular season.

* Never had a losing season with the Patriots or the Bucs as a starting quarterback. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: St...

 United States
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022