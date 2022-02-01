Sports News Roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5; Reactions to Brady announcing retirement and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Factbox-NFL-Tom Brady's records and career highlights

Factbox on seven-times Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement on Tuesday following a career that spanned over two decades. Name: Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr

NFL-Reactions to Brady announcing retirement

Following are reactions to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest player in NFL history, announcing his retirement on Tuesday. ROGER GOODELL, NFL COMMISSIONER

NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5

Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, including the go-ahead driving layup with 26.4 seconds remaining in overtime, and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 122-119 on Monday. Tobias Harris produced 31 points and Andre Drummond had 16 points and 23 rebounds. The Sixers have won five straight.

NHL relaxes COVID protocols for vaccinated players

The National Hockey League and its players association on Monday issued revisions to its COVID-19 protocols that included the removal of daily testing for fully vaccinated players in light of the declining rate of positive cases. More than 100 games were postponed this season because of issues related to COVID and the league was hit particularly hard from mid-December to mid-January amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Olympics-Familiar faces, unfamiliar names as China takes to the ice

Growing up Jake Chelios and Jeremy Smith might have dreamed of playing for the United States men's Olympic ice hockey team but instead will faceoff against them at the Beijing Winter Games, coming to the rescue of a China squad in need of help. The practice of athletes from nations with an abundance of talent - such as Kenya in long-distance running or Brazil in soccer - switching to represent other eligible nations has become an increasing feature of sport.

NFL-Brady calls time on career after 'thrilling ride' with Bucs, Pats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest player in NFL history, announced his retirement on Tuesday after an age-defying career during which he won a record seven Super Bowl championships. The 44-year-old Brady, known for his tenacity, intelligent playmaking abilities and remarkable leadership, spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots where he won six Super Bowl titles before joining the Bucs and leading them to a championship last season.

Olympics-COVID cases within 'controllable range', says Games organiser

The COVID-19 situation at the Beijing Winter Olympics is within the "expected controllable range" despite increasing positive cases being detected, a senior official at China's Olympics Pandemic Prevention and Control Office said on Tuesday.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee has reported 200 COVID cases since Jan. 23 among airport arrivals and those in the Games "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel, including athletes, from the public.

Olympics-Curling-Canada's Morris putting Australian connection aside for title defence

Curling will kick off the 24th edition of the Winter Olympics on Wednesday, two days before the opening ceremony, when the mixed doubles competition begins at the "Ice Cube" National Aquatics Centre in Beijing. Canada's mixed doubles champion John Morris will team up with Rachel Homan, who skipped the women's team in 2018, as the sport's traditional powerhouses aim to retain their title in Beijing.

Olympics-Rule 50 on political protests a conundrum for athletes in Beijing

Athletes considering staging political protests during the Beijing 2022 Winter Games will have to negotiate the International Olympic Committee's Rule 50 which originally banned such behaviour but now offers more freedom. They will also have to abide by the law in Communist Party-ruled China, which has rejected accusations in the West of rights abuses in Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and elsewhere and comes down hard on dissent.

NFL-Cincinnati schools call Super Bowl timeout

Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) will be closed the day after the Super Bowl so students can celebrate what officials hope will be the Bengals' first National Football League championship. Cincinnati, who two years ago finished with the worst record in the NFL, will play the Los Angeles Rams in the championship game on Feb. 13 and the city's largest school district has given students the all clear to stay up late.

