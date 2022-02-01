Left Menu

PKL: Gujarat Giants beat Bengal Warriors 34-25

Gujarat Giants beat defending champions Bengal Warriors 34-25 in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Tuesday.In another match, Bengaluru Bulls beat UP Yoddhas 31-26 to remain second in the standings behind Dabang Delhi 53 points with 51 points.In the first match, Ajay Kumar picked nine points and was supported by Pardeep Kumar with seven for Gujarat.For Bengal, captain Maninder Singh scored nine points but had a difficult time on the mat against a well-drilled Gujarat unit marshalled by Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-02-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 22:49 IST
PKL: Gujarat Giants beat Bengal Warriors 34-25
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Giants beat defending champions Bengal Warriors 34-25 in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Tuesday.

In another match, Bengaluru Bulls beat UP Yoddhas 31-26 to remain second in the standings behind Dabang Delhi (53 points) with 51 points.

In the first match, Ajay Kumar picked nine points and was supported by Pardeep Kumar with seven for Gujarat.

For Bengal, captain Maninder Singh scored nine points but had a difficult time on the mat against a well-drilled Gujarat unit marshalled by Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar. It was the Gujarat who took an early lead in the match but the lead kept changing hands in the first half. Gujarat led through a 3-point Super Raid by Pardeep Kumar in the ninth minute. Bengal immediately clawed their way back with a 2-point raid by Maninder Singh. Both defences opted for a high line which meant there were no bonus points on offer.

Gujarat’s Ajay Kumar also chipped in with valuable raid points. The half ended with scores 13-12 in the his team's favour. Gujarat coach Manpreet Singh substituted Rakesh Narwal for Rakesh S in the second half and the move proved to be a big decision. The young raider fetched a 3-point Super Raid in the early minutes which gave the Giants enough momentum to secure an ALL OUT in the seventh minute after the restart.

Gujarat had a 9-point lead going into final five minutes and they extended it with Pardeep Kumar excellent with his raids. At no point did the lead look in threat despite Maninder Singh's attempts in the final minutes. They put on a collective effort to ensure Bengal Warriors lost be a 9-point margin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022