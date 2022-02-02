Left Menu

Soccer-Aubameyang leaves Arsenal by mutual consent

Things have unravelled for Aubameyang this season and he leaves after scoring four Premier League goals in 2021-22, with the club so desperate to get him off their books they let him leave for nothing, 18 months before his contract was up. Barcelona have been looking to rebuild since the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris St Germain and the Catalan club sits fifth in the LaLiga standings, 15 points behind leaders and rivals Real Madrid.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's tumultuous Arsenal career is over after the club confirmed on Tuesday that he had left by mutual consent, paving the way for an expected move to Spanish giants Barcelona on a free transfer. The 32-year-old striker has not played for Arsenal since December after manager Mikel Arteta stripped him of the captaincy due to a "disciplinary breach".

The Gabon international was also sent home early from their Africa Cup of Nations campaign after the Gabonese Football Federation said cardiac lesions were found in tests conducted in Cameroon following a positive COVID-19 test. Having scored 22 league goals in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns, Aubameyang could only muster 10 league strikes the following term as Arsenal finished eighth.

After a long, drawn-out contract saga, Arsenal tied down Aubameyang to a new three-year deal in 2020, much to the delight of Gunners fans, who were desperate for the striker to stay put. Things have unravelled for Aubameyang this season and he leaves after scoring four Premier League goals in 2021-22, with the club so desperate to get him off their books they let him leave for nothing, 18 months before his contract was up.

Barcelona have been looking to rebuild since the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris St Germain and the Catalan club sits fifth in the LaLiga standings, 15 points behind leaders and rivals Real Madrid. In a quest to strengthen their attacking options, Barca signed Spanish forward Ferran Torres https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/barcelona-sign-spanish-forward-torres-man-city-2021-12-28 from Manchester City for around 55 million euros ($61.34 million) while they also took Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-spain-fcb/soccer-winger-traore-returns-to-boyhood-club-barcelona-on-loan-idUKKBN2K30F0 on loan.

The club has also tried to offload French winger Ousmane Dembele, who has not played since their Super Cup defeat by Real Madrid earlier this month. ($1 = 0.8967 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

