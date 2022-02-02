Left Menu

Tennis-Tsonga returns to action with win in Montpellier

The 36-year-old claimed only his second win since 2019 after missing almost the entire 2020 season with a back injury and posting a 1-8 record in 2021. "It's just amazing for me to be here on the court playing," Tsonga said after his win.

Tennis-Tsonga returns to action with win in Montpellier
Former world number five Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first ATP Tour victory for almost a year on Tuesday as he beat qualifier Kacper Zuk of Poland 6-4 6-4 in Montpellier. The 36-year-old claimed only his second win since 2019 after missing almost the entire 2020 season with a back injury and posting a 1-8 record in 2021.

"It's just amazing for me to be here on the court playing," Tsonga said after his win. "I had a few difficult months and to win like this for one of my first matches of the year, it's just fantastic for me. "You cannot do it without the people around you. I have the chance to have very good people around me, and it gave me the opportunity to live some moments like this."

Tsonga will play Serbia's Filip Krajinovic on Wednesday.

