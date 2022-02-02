Left Menu

Soccer-Chile beat Bolivia to keep World Cup qualification hopes alive

Leaders Brazil are at home to Paraguay and second-place Argentina are at home to Colombia. In the night’s other game, Uruguay, who have 19 points, take on Venezuela, who are bottom of the group and out the running.

Reuters | La Paz | Updated: 02-02-2022 04:35 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 04:35 IST
Soccer-Chile beat Bolivia to keep World Cup qualification hopes alive
  • Country:
  • Argentina

A double from Alexis Sanchez helped Chile beat Bolivia 3-2 on Tuesday to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive. With two games remaining for both sides, Chile moved into fifth place in the 10-team South American group on 19 points.

The top four teams in the section qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-placed side goes into a playoff with a team from the Asian confederation. Brazil and Argentina have already qualified and Ecuador in third will almost certainly join them.

On a heavy pitch in the Bolivian capital, Sanchez put Chile ahead after 14 minutes but Marc Enoumba equalised eight minutes before halftime for the home side. Marcelino Nunez restored Chile's lead after 77 minutes and Sanchez added a third with four minutes remaining.

Bolivia’s top goalscorer Marcelo Martins pulled one back two minutes later but Chile held on. Peru, who have 20 points, play Ecuador, who sit third with 24 points, later on Tuesday. Leaders Brazil are at home to Paraguay and second-place Argentina are at home to Colombia.

In the night’s other game, Uruguay, who have 19 points, take on Venezuela, who are bottom of the group and out the running.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022