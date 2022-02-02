Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Factbox-NFL-Tom Brady's records and career highlights

Factbox on seven-times Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement on Tuesday following a career that spanned over two decades. Name: Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr

NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5

Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, including the go-ahead driving layup with 26.4 seconds remaining in overtime, and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 122-119 on Monday. Tobias Harris produced 31 points and Andre Drummond had 16 points and 23 rebounds. The Sixers have won five straight.

NFL-Brady retirement draws outpouring of praise from sporting world

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady's decision to retire from the NFL on Tuesday triggered an outpouring of praise from around the league and across the sporting world with many commending his passion for excellence. The 44-year-old Brady, whose 22-season career was spent with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, walks away in unchartered territory as the owner of nearly every NFL major regular-season and playoff passing record.

NHL relaxes COVID protocols for vaccinated players

The National Hockey League and its players association on Monday issued revisions to its COVID-19 protocols that included the removal of daily testing for fully vaccinated players in light of the declining rate of positive cases. More than 100 games were postponed this season because of issues related to COVID and the league was hit particularly hard from mid-December to mid-January amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Olympics-Familiar faces, unfamiliar names as China takes to the ice

Growing up Jake Chelios and Jeremy Smith might have dreamed of playing for the United States men's Olympic ice hockey team but instead will faceoff against them at the Beijing Winter Games, coming to the rescue of a China squad in need of help. The practice of athletes from nations with an abundance of talent - such as Kenya in long-distance running or Brazil in soccer - switching to represent other eligible nations has become an increasing feature of sport.

NFL-Tom Brady hangs up his cleats after 'thrilling ride' with Bucs, Pats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his NFL retirement on Tuesday after an age-defying career during which he won a record seven Super Bowl championships and established himself as arguably the greatest player in the sport's history. The 44-year-old Brady, known for his tenacity, intelligent playmaking abilities and remarkable leadership, spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots where he won six Super Bowl titles and added another last year in his first season with the Bucs.

Olympics - Games-bound Brigone had COVID jab despite anti-vaccine stance

Italian alpine skier Federica Brignone said on Tuesday she was against getting the COVID-19 vaccine but had it in order to make it easier to compete at the Feb. 4-20 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Games organisers announced late last year that unvaccinated athletes bound for Beijing would have to quarantine for three weeks on arrival, while vaccinated athletes are free from this requirement.

Olympics-COVID cases within 'controllable range', says Games organiser

The COVID-19 situation at the Beijing Winter Olympics is within the "expected controllable range" despite increasing positive cases being detected, a senior official at China's Olympics Pandemic Prevention and Control Office said on Tuesday.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee has reported 200 COVID cases since Jan. 23 among airport arrivals and those in the Games "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel, including athletes, from the public.

Olympics-Rule 50 on political protests a conundrum for athletes in Beijing

Athletes considering staging political protests during the Beijing 2022 Winter Games will have to negotiate the International Olympic Committee's Rule 50 which originally banned such behaviour but now offers more freedom. They will also have to abide by the law in Communist Party-ruled China, which has rejected accusations in the West of rights abuses in Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and elsewhere and comes down hard on dissent.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada name Staal captain of men's team in Beijing

Eric Staal has been named captain of the Canadian men's ice hockey team that will compete at the Beijing Olympics, Hockey Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday. With the National Hockey League having decided to skip the Olympics after COVID-19 disrupted its schedule, the 37-year-old Staal will lead a team of players who ply their trade in North America, Europe and Russia.

