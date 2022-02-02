Left Menu

Rugby-New Pasifika captain Kepu says team has 'indescribable bond'

Veteran international prop Sekope Kepu has been named captain of New Zealand's Moana Pasifika for their debut Super League season, the team announced on Wednesday. Though the family moved to New Zealand when he was young, he later opted to represent Australia internationally. He also played Super Rugby for more than decade for the Sydney-based Waratahs.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2022 06:47 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 06:47 IST
Rugby-New Pasifika captain Kepu says team has 'indescribable bond'

Veteran international prop Sekope Kepu has been named captain of New Zealand's Moana Pasifika for their debut Super League season, the team announced on Wednesday. Kepu, a three-time Australian World Cup campaigner with 110 test appearances for the Wallabies, said he jumped at the opportunity to lead the fledgling team, which comprises mainly Tongan and Samoan players.

"Here is an indescribable bond of brotherhood in this special team even though we have been together for only a short couple of months at most," the 35-year-old said on the team's website. "Coming back to New Zealand I never thought I would play rugby again. God works in mysterious ways, to be here and then called into the Moana Pasifika team, it was something I didn't think twice about."

Moana coach Aaron Mauger said Kepu had virtually chosen himself as captain. "Right from the outset, he has led by example - both in the way he trains, prepares, and in the way he contributes to the culture of our team.

"In doing this, he has effectively picked himself as leader." Kepu was born in Sydney to Tongan parents. Though the family moved to New Zealand when he was young, he later opted to represent Australia internationally.

He also played Super Rugby for more than decade for the Sydney-based Waratahs. The Auckland-based Pasifika will play their opening match against the ACT Brumbies on Feb. 18.

They join Fijian Drua in the new 12-team Super Rugby Pacific competition featuring Australia and New Zealand's professional sides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022