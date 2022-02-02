Left Menu

Ind vs WI: Visitors arrive in Ahmedabad for white-ball series

Ahead of the white-ball series against India, the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies arrived in Ahmedabad for the ODI leg of the tour.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 02-02-2022 07:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 07:56 IST
Ind vs WI: Visitors arrive in Ahmedabad for white-ball series
West Indies arrive in India (Photo/ Windies Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the white-ball series against India, the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies arrived in Ahmedabad for the ODI leg of the tour. India and West Indies are slated to lock horns in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning February. All the ODIs will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The T20Is will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. "After a long couple days of travel from Barbados, the #MenInMaroon have arrived in India," the official handle of Windies Cricket tweeted.

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) on Tuesday had confirmed that the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will be played behind closed doors. "Considering the current situation, all the matches will be played behind the closed doors," the official handle of Gujarat Cricket Association tweeted.

"We are all set to host West Indies Tour of India ODI Series 2022. 1st ODI on the 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing its 1000th ODI. The Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022