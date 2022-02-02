Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil cruise past Paraguay in comfortable 4-0 win

Brazil scored twice in the last four minutes, the second a first international goal from Real Madrid striker Rodrygo, to cap a comfortable 4-0 win over Paraguay in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier in Belo Horizonte.

  • Brazil

Brazil scored twice in the last four minutes, the second a first international goal from Real Madrid striker Rodrygo, to cap a comfortable 4-0 win over Paraguay in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier in Belo Horizonte. The defeat ended Paraguay's hopes of qualifying for Qatar and further cemented Brazil's position as one of the favourites to lift the trophy in December.

Brazil top the South American qualifying group with no defeats in 15 games and the win extended to 61 matches their unbeaten home record in World Cup qualifiers. Paraguay, who have yet to win any of their first five games under coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto, are second bottom of the 10-team group with 13 points from 16 games.

It was a successful but frustrating night for Raphinha, who scored one, had another chalked off, and also hit the post. The Leeds United winger thought he had put Brazil 1-0 up after just 93 seconds only to see the goal ruled out after a lengthy consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

However, with 28 minutes gone he superbly controlled a long ball from Marquinhos and wriggled between two defenders to put Brazil 1-0 ahead. He was unlucky not to get another early in the second half but saw his volley come back off the post.

Philippe Coutinho got a deserved second for the home side just after the hour when he placed a sumptuous shot into the top corner of the net from 30 meters out. Antony made the scoreline more reflective of the play with four minutes left when he curled a left-foot shot past a helpless keeper.

And Rodrygo tapped home a minute later to round off a commanding performance from the five-times world champions. Vinicius Jnr, Matheus Cunha, and Lucas Paqueta also came close for Brazil, who, with qualification already guaranteed, fielded a much-changed side.

Talismanic striker Neymar was out injured and there were rare starts for goalkeeper Ederson, midfielder Fabinho, left back Alex Telles and captain on the night Dani Alves. New Newcastle signing Bruno Guimaraes made a substitute appearance in the second half.

