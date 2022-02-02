Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa coach Boucher's racism hearing postponed until May

Advocate Terry Motau, chairing the inquiry set up by Cricket South Africa, said he had decided to postpone the hearing in light of the request from Boucher's legal team for current players to testify.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 09:19 IST
Cricket-South Africa coach Boucher's racism hearing postponed until May

Disciplinary proceedings against South Africa head coach Mark Boucher over charges of racism were postponed on Tuesday until May, after his lawyers requested current Proteas players be allowed to testify in his favour. Former spinner Paul Adams last year alleged he was subjected to racial discrimination and name-calling during his time with the national team, with Boucher later apologising https://www.reuters.com/article/cricket-safrica-idINL1N2PU0WX "unreservedly for any offensive conduct, real or perceived".

Adams played for South Africa between 1995 and 2004, during which Boucher was wicket-keeper. Advocate Terry Motau, chairing the inquiry set up by Cricket South Africa, said he had decided to postpone the hearing in light of the request from Boucher's legal team for current players to testify. Cricket South Africa had wanted it to be held from March 7-11.

South Africa travel to New Zealand for a two-test series starting Feb. 17, and later host Bangladesh from March 18. Boucher's team indicated that having a hearing between the two tours would be disruptive. "CSA argued for expediency and a speedy commencement and finalisation of the proceedings, given that some of the allegations occurred some time ago," Motau said in a statement.

The hearing would now take place in the week starting May 16, he added. Boucher earlier said he "looked forward to dealing with and defending these allegations", adding that he was solely focused on his duties as head coach of the team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022