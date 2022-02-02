Left Menu

Hearing into allegations of misconduct against Boucher to be held in May: CSA

Chairperson of the disciplinary hearing into allegations of misconduct against Proteas men's coach, Mark Boucher has postponed the matter for the hearing to be held in the week commencing May 16-20, 2022.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-02-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 10:05 IST
South Africa head coach Mark Boucher (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Chairperson of the disciplinary hearing into allegations of misconduct against Proteas men's coach, Mark Boucher has postponed the matter for the hearing to be held in the week commencing May 16-20, 2022. "Senior Counsel Advocate Terry Motau (SC), has in a ruling, postponed the matter for the hearing to be held in the week commencing 16 to 20 May 2022," stated an official Cricket South Africa (CSA) release.

During the hearing, CSA argued for expediency and a speedy commencement and finalization of the proceedings, given some of the allegations occurred some time ago. "On behalf of Boucher, it was indicated that he wants to call some players on his behalf and these players will be part of the Tour of New Zealand and Bangladesh Tour of South Africa and that having a hearing in between these two tours would be disruptive," read the ruling of Motau.

Last month, CSA had appointed Senior Counsel Advocate Terry Motau as chairperson of the disciplinary hearing into allegations of misconduct against Proteas men's coach, Mark Boucher. This followed December's Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report, which made tentative findings regarding allegations of discrimination and racism against various persons, including Boucher. Specifically, during the SJN process, allegations of racism were levelled against Boucher by his former Proteas teammate, Paul Adams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

