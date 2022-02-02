Sports News Roundup: NFL-Countdown to Super Bowl begins as NFL rebrands SoFi stadium; Torch begins COVID-shortened trek past Beijing landmarks and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Countdown to Super Bowl begins as NFL rebrands SoFi stadium

SoFi Stadium's transformation from the home of the Rams to a neutral site for the upcoming Super Bowl is underway, but NFL officials said the game will still feature plenty of Los Angeles flavor. The location of the game is picked years in advance but with their win over San Francisco on Sunday, the Rams became the second team to play for the title on their home field after the Buccaneers won it all in Tampa Bay last season.

Torch begins COVID-shortened trek past Beijing landmarks

Beijing kicked off its Winter Olympics torch relay early on Wednesday, with Chinese basketball great and Olympian Yao Ming among the first to carry the flame on a journey that will last just three days due to COVID-19 curbs. The relay will carry the flame past landmarks including the Great Wall, and is far more modest than the globe-spanning event ahead of Beijing's 2008 Summer Games that was disrupted by protests along the way.

Olympics-Snowboarding-Deibold out of Beijing Games with head injury

American Alex Deibold, who won bronze in his debut snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, will miss the Beijing Games after suffering a head injury in a weekend competition in Italy, U.S. Ski and Snowboard said on Tuesday. In a statement, Deibold said he was "heartbroken" to miss the Games but was grateful that he is expected to make a full recovery. Deibold has been part of five World Championship U.S. snowboard teams.

Soccer-Leaving Arsenal without a real good-bye 'hurts', says Aubameyang

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said on Tuesday that he regretted the circumstances of his departure from Arsenal and was sad at being unable to say goodbye to his teammates ahead of a likely move to Barcelona. Arsenal confirmed late on Tuesday that the Gabon international had left the club by mutual consent, ending speculation around his future after manager Mikel Arteta stripped him of the captaincy due to a "disciplinary breach" in December.

Olympics-Snowboarding-Shaun White returns to final Olympics to cement legacy

Three-time gold medalist Shaun White has returned for his fifth and likely final Olympics looking to cement his legacy on the mountains outside Beijing in a sport that became synonymous with his name 16 years ago. White was 19 when he picked up his first gold at the 2006 Turin Games and has since become the world's most successful and prominent snowboarder after he won his third gold medal in dramatic fashion at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

NFL-Tom Brady hangs up his cleats after 'thrilling ride' with Bucs, Pats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his NFL retirement on Tuesday after an age-defying career during which he won a record seven Super Bowl championships and established himself as arguably the greatest player in the sport's history. The 44-year-old Brady, known for his tenacity, intelligent playmaking abilities and remarkable leadership, spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots where he won six Super Bowl titles and added another last year in his first season with the Bucs.

Ex-Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL over alleged race bias

Recently fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the National Football League and its 32 teams of discriminating against Black candidates for coaching and management jobs. In a class action complaint in Manhattan federal court, Flores said his firing by the Dolphins last month after back-to-back seasons with winning records was emblematic of the treatment of Black coaches, who comprise a fraction of team staff while 70% of NFL players are Black.

Olympics-Snowboarding-'Great Wall' course brings art to slopestyle competition

Fans of snowboarding and freestyle skiing can expect a spectacular backdrop as the slopestyle competitions get underway at the Beijing Games on a course inspired by Chinese culture and featuring a replica of the famous Great Wall. The course is at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park, with International Ski Federation (FIS) describing it as "arguably the most technically advanced, thoughtfully designed, and awe-inspiring slopestyle course ever constructed".

Olympics-Canada and U.S. rivalry heats up Beijing Winter Games

As sporting rivalries go the United States and Canada does not reach the intensity of Argentina and Brazil but when it comes to Winter Olympics the North American neighbors turn the heat up. Canada may be out-matched by the United States at the Summer Olympics but punches above its weight in the winter when medals are decided on the snow and ice.

Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Aussie Yeaton braves bears to chase Olympic dream

Australian cross-country skier Jessica Yeaton has taken more risks than most on her way to the Beijing Olympics, braving meetings with wild animals such as bears and moose while training in the Alaskan forests. After spending her childhood in the warmer climates of Perth, Texas and Dubai, Yeaton moved to Alaska at the age of 12 and fell in love with the snow and skiing, despite the risk of running into some big creatures while out training.

