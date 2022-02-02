Left Menu

ICC U19 WC: To score 230 against Afghanistan was amazing, says England skipper Prest

After guiding his team to the finals of the ongoing U19 Cricket World Cup, England skipper Tom Prest said that achieving a score of more than 230 in the semi-final was amazing.

ANI | St John's | Updated: 02-02-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 10:35 IST
ICC U19 WC: To score 230 against Afghanistan was amazing, says England skipper Prest
England defeat Afghanistan (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

After guiding his team to the finals of the ongoing U19 Cricket World Cup, England skipper Tom Prest said that achieving a score of more than 230 in the semi-final was amazing. England kept their nerve to become the first team to reach the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup final after edging a thriller with Afghanistan by 15 runs.

"Didn't expect it to get that tight as it did. Boyden was brilliant under pressure. Was quite a brave call choosing to bat. Had to put a score on the board. Something special that partnership," said Prest after the game. "Those runs were crucial at the end. We kind of thought 200 would be a great score. To get up to 230 was amazing. We feel he's a great bowler who can hit the deck hard. Can't really believe it (leading England into the final)," he added.

Spinner Rehan Ahmed became the hero for the Young Lions, taking three wickets in the penultimate over at a crucial point when their opponents needed just 18 runs from the last 10 balls. England will now face the winner of the other semi between Australia and India on Saturday in the final - a remarkable turnaround from the previous tournament just two years ago in South Africa when they finished ninth.

As for Afghanistan, they will head to the Coolidge Cricket Ground for the third-place playoff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022