Winter Olympics: Manager of Indian contingent tests positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Beijing

The manager of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Winter Beijing Olympics has tested positive for COVID-19. The development was confirmed by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra.

"The manager of the Indian contingent Abbas Wani tested Covid-19 positive at Beijing Airport. The chef de mission Harjinder Singh is coordinating for a re-test," Batra said in an official statement. "The athlete and his coach have been shifted to another flat to avoid any interaction," he added.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are slated to run from February 4-20. Kashmir skier Arif Khan is the only athlete from India to have qualified for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. Arif will be competing in Slalom and Giant Slalom events. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)