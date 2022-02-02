Left Menu

Winter Olympics: Manager of Indian contingent tests positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Beijing

The manager of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Winter Beijing Olympics has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 02-02-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 12:36 IST
Winter Olympics: Manager of Indian contingent tests positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Beijing
Beijing 2022 (Photo/ Olympics Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The manager of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Winter Beijing Olympics has tested positive for COVID-19. The development was confirmed by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra.

"The manager of the Indian contingent Abbas Wani tested Covid-19 positive at Beijing Airport. The chef de mission Harjinder Singh is coordinating for a re-test," Batra said in an official statement. "The athlete and his coach have been shifted to another flat to avoid any interaction," he added.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are slated to run from February 4-20. Kashmir skier Arif Khan is the only athlete from India to have qualified for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. Arif will be competing in Slalom and Giant Slalom events. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest; Amnesty accuses Israel of enforcing 'apartheid' on Palestinians and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022