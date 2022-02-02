Soccer-WSL side Everton sack manager Vasseur after just 10 games

Left Menu

Everton have dismissed manager Jean-Luc Vasseur after just 10 games at the helm following a poor run of results, the Women's Super League (WSL) club announced on Wednesday.

Everton have dismissed manager Jean-Luc Vasseur after just 10 games at the helm following a poor run of results, the Women's Super League (WSL) club announced on Wednesday. Vasseur, a decorated coach who led French side Lyon to the Women's Champions League and the league title in 2019-20, took charge https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-eve-women-idUKKBN2HJ2FL at Everton at the end of October but failed to make an impression, overseeing just one league victory.

Everton are third from bottom in the 12-team WSL with 11 points from as many games. "Everton can confirm that Jean-Luc Vasseur has left his role as manager of the club's women's team. Assistant coaches Frederic Piquionne and Franck Plaine have also left," the club said in a statement https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2469741/club-statement.

Chris Roberts and Claire Ditchburn will take charge of the team on an interim basis. Everton next host sixth-placed Reading in the league on Sunday.

