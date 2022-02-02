Sports News Roundup: NFL-Countdown to Super Bowl begins as NFL rebrands SoFi stadium; Olympics-Torch begins COVID-shortened trek past Beijing landmarks and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Countdown to Super Bowl begins as NFL rebrands SoFi stadium

SoFi Stadium's transformation from the home of the Rams to a neutral site for the upcoming Super Bowl is underway, but NFL officials said the game will still feature plenty of Los Angeles flavor. The location of the game is picked years in advance but with their win over San Francisco on Sunday, the Rams became the second team to play for the title on their home field after the Buccaneers won it all in Tampa Bay last season.

Olympics-Torch begins COVID-shortened trek past Beijing landmarks

Beijing's COVID-shortened Olympic torch relay began on Wednesday with basketball great Yao Ming and a Chinese soldier wounded in a bloody 2020 border clash with India among the first to carry the symbolic flame on a journey that will last just three days. The route taking the flame to landmarks including the Great Wall and Summer Palace is far more modest than the globe-spanning tour ahead of Beijing's 2008 Summer Games that was disrupted by protests along the way.

Soccer-WSL side Everton sack manager Vasseur after just 10 games

Everton has dismissed manager Jean-Luc Vasseur after just 10 games at the helm following a poor run of results, the Women's Super League (WSL) club announced on Wednesday. Vasseur, a decorated coach who led French side Lyon to the Women's Champions League and the league title in 2019-20, took charge at Everton at the end of October but failed to make an impression, overseeing just one league victory.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-U.S. moguls skier aims to 'deliver the love'

American freestyle moguls skier Jaelin Kauf vowed on Wednesday to "deliver the love" during the Beijing Olympics as the athlete and her teammates prepare to kick off the Winter Games. Kauf, 25, comes from a family of pro skiers, with both her mother and father former mogul tour champions.

Olympics-Norway predicted to top Winter Games medals table again

Norway will top the medals table for a second successive Winter Olympics with Germany in second place, according to final projections by Nielsen's Gracenote ahead of the Beijing Games. The Norwegians, who won 14 gold and a record 39 medals in Pyeongchang, are forecast to raise those tallies to 21 gold and a total haul of 44.

NFL-Tom Brady hangs up his cleats after 'thrilling ride' with Bucs, Pats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his NFL retirement on Tuesday after an age-defying career during which he won a record seven Super Bowl championships and established himself as arguably the greatest player in the sport's history. The 44-year-old Brady, known for his tenacity, intelligent playmaking abilities and remarkable leadership, spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots where he won six Super Bowl titles and added another last year in his first season with the Bucs.

Olympics-China expected to reap record medal haul at Beijing Games say analysts

China are predicted to win a record 13 Olympic medals, including a record six golds, at this month's Beijing Winter Games, according to a Virtual Medal Table forecast from data analysts Nielsen Gracenote published on Wednesday. Such a bumper haul would beat China's previous best of 11 medals, including five golds, from the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games.

NBA roundup: Weakened Warriors rally late to beat Spurs

Jordan Poole scored 31 points and sank the winning 3-pointer with 17.9 seconds remaining as the short-handed Golden State Warriors erased a 17-point deficit to stun the host San Antonio Spurs 124-120 on Tuesday, giving the Warriors their seventh straight win. The Warriors played the second game of a road back-to-back without Stephen Curry (toe), Klay Thompson (Achilles), and Andrew Wiggins (knee), among others. Damion Lee chipped in 21 points, and Moses Moody scored a career-high 20.

Olympics-Canada and U.S. rivalry heats up Beijing Winter Games

As sporting rivalries go the United States and Canada do not reach the intensity of Argentina and Brazil but when it comes to Winter Olympics the North American neighbors turn the heat up. Canada may be out-matched by the United States at the Summer Olympics but punches above its weight in the winter when medals are decided on the snow and ice.

NHL roundup: Coyotes end Avs' 10-game win streak

Scott Wedgewood made 38 saves through regulation and overtime, then didn't yield a goal in the shootout, leading the Arizona Coyotes to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday in Denver. The result ended the Avalanche's 10-game overall winning streak and their 18-game home winning streak. The Coyotes snapped a five-game losing streak.

