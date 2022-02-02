Left Menu

Proteas batter Keegan Petersen tests COVID-19 positive, to miss NZ series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday confirmed that Keegan Petersen will miss the tour of New Zealand after testing positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-02-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 13:35 IST
Proteas batter Keegan Petersen (Photo/ Cricket South Africa Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Six-Gun Grill Western Province batsman, Zubayr Hamza, will replace him for the tour. In team management news, South Africa A team coach, Malibongwe Maketa, and GbetsRocks physiotherapist, Brent Martin will join the Proteas, replacing Rivash Gobind and Craig Govender, who are going on leave.

Six-Gun Grill Western Province batsman, Zubayr Hamza, will replace him for the tour. In team management news, South Africa A team coach, Malibongwe Maketa, and GbetsRocks physiotherapist, Brent Martin will join the Proteas, replacing Rivash Gobind and Craig Govender, who are going on leave.

Petersen was adjudged as Player of the Series for his performances in the three Tests against India. The right-hander was the top run-scorer in the three-match Test series, scoring 276 runs at an average of 46.00. He was the only player to score more than three half-centuries, recording scores of 72, 82, and 62.

Proteas Test squad vs New Zealand: Dean Elgar (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Imperial Lions), Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Zubayr Hamza (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Simon Harmer (Momentum Multiply Titans), Marco Jansen (Gbets Warriors), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Duanne Olivier (Imperial Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Imperial Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Glenton Stuurman (Gbet Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper, Six Gun Grill Western Province). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

