Cricket-South Africa's Petersen to miss New Zealand test series due to COVID-19

South Africa batsman Keegan Petersen will miss the two-match test series in New Zealand after testing positive for COVID-19, South Africa's cricket board (CSA) said on Wednesday. In a move to minimise COVID-19 risk, both matches will take place at Christchurch's Hagley Oval, starting Feb. 17.

02-02-2022
South Africa batsman Keegan Petersen will miss the two-match test series in New Zealand after testing positive for COVID-19, South Africa's cricket board (CSA) said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old, who was named player of the series in the 2-1 series win against India at home, will be replaced by Zubayr Hamza, who played his last test over two years ago.

"The number three batsman is well and asymptomatic. Cricket South Africa's (CSA) medical team will keep in close contact with him to ensure his physical and mental well-being," CSA said in a statement. In a move to minimise COVID-19 risk, both matches will take place at Christchurch's Hagley Oval, starting Feb. 17.

